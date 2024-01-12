Dharmendra shares his PIC clicked by 'ustaad' grandson Dharam; Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Esha Deol are all hearts

Dharmendra is one of the most successful actors in Bollywood. In his long and celebrated career, Dharamji (as he is fondly called) has acted in films like Dharam-Veer, Sholay, and Chupke Chupke among others. Recently, the actor took to social media to share his picture clicked by his grandson. Here's how Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Esha Deol reacted.

Dharmendra drops cute PIC

Today, on January 12th, Dharmendra took to his Instagram handle to share an adorable picture of himself. He revealed that it was clicked by his grandson Dharam whom he calls 'Ustaad.' The caption read, "A photo by my loving grandson Dharam . I call him “USTAAD"". The picture features the veteran actor smiling as he looks directly at the camera.

The Deol family took to the comment section to express love for Dharmendra. While his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol dropped multiple red heart emojis, his daughter Esha Deol penned several hugging emojis in the comments.

Sunny Deol talks about Dharmendra

In a recent interview with NDTV, Sunny Deol spoke about his relationship with his father Dharmendra and said that the fear factor should be there. He said, "My dad was a fear factor to me. If dad comes here, I will just get up and move and be completely shut. It is the way it is. That's the beauty of it."

Dharmendra's younger son Bobby Deol spoke about Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in an interview with us.

He said, "Wo character agar koi aur karta toh maza hi nehi ata. Papa made it magical. (If father's character's was played by any other actors, it wouldn't have been that interesting). Actually when I was watching the film, mereko kahaani nehi malum thi (When I was watching the film, I did not know the story), my dad's character dies in it, couldn't see the film. I was at Karan Johar's trial and I couldn't stop crying because my father somehow, I just couldn't handle it and I left and won't see the ending of the film."

Workwise, Dharmendra will be next seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Ikkis.

