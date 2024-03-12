Dhirajlal Shah, producer of Sunny Deol starrer The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy passes away

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The Indian film industry is not just blessed to have several acclaimed actors but it also houses accomplished filmmakers and producers who become a medium in telling great stories to the audience. Dhirajlal Shah was one among them. But sadly, on March 11, the popular TV and film producer breathed his last.

The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy producer Dhirajlal Shah is no more

It breaks our hearts to report that the celebrated producer of the Hindi film industry, Dhirajlal Shah passed away on March 11. Shah's brother Hasmukh confirmed the news of his demise and said that he has been undergoing treatment at a Mumbai hospital. But sadly, he breathed his last on Monday morning. The Times Of India quoted him saying, “He had Covid, post that he developed an issue with his lungs. His health deteriorated in the last 20 days and we had to admit him to the ICU. His kidney and heart were affected, which resulted in multi-organ failure.”

Shah is best known for backing films like the 1996 film Krishna, Ajay Devgn’s 1994 film Vijaypath, and The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy featuring Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, and Priyanka Chopra. On hearing about the tragic news, filmmaker Anil Sharma, who directed the movie, extended his condolences to the family of the deceased. Sharma told TOI, “He was not only a good producer but a very lovely soul. He had created a video world that was revolutionary in a way. We will miss him.”

Film producer Harish Sughand also expressed his grief and said, “He bought the video rights of Shahenshah after which his life changed and he became the video king. He had the rights to almost all films.”

About Dhirajlal Shah’s film The Hero

The spy thriller film was released in April 2003. Directed by Anil Sharma, The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy tells the story of an undercover Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agent Arun Khanna who is sent on a mission to the Indo-Pakistan border to gather sensitive information about Pakistani terrorist activities across the border and stop terrorist activities. While it ended up being one of the highest-grossing films of the year, Priyanka Chopra’s performance in the movie was highly lauded.

