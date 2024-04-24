Priyanka Chopra drops 'On location' selfie as she shoots for Heads of State; can you guess where it was clicked?

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most loved and versatile actresses in both Bollywood and Hollywood. The actress was recently in India with her daughter, Malti Marie, and husband, Nick Jonas, for Holi celebrations.

The actress is currently engrossed in filming her next film, titled Heads of State. She loves to keep her fans and followers updated by sharing fun behind-the-scenes pictures from shoot diaries. And today, she posted a picture from the shooting location in which she looked absolutely stunning.

Priyanka Chopra gives a glimpse of her on-location shoot

On her Instagram Stories, Priyanka Chopra dropped a behind-the-scenes picture from her on-location shoot for Heads of State. The actress looked gorgeous in a glowing selfie. She wore a cool pair of sunglasses and posed with a river in the background.

Check out her latest picture here:

Priyanka Chopra's Swiss Getaway

Recently, Priyanka Chopra shared a series of pictures and videos from her recent Swiss getaway. In the first picture, she strikes a selfie pose with flawless makeup and hair. The second photo shows Chopra leaning against a wall, posing amidst the stunning backdrop of snow-capped mountains. The third post offers a glimpse of a magical snowfall at night. The fourth and fifth images capture the serene beauty of the Alps that she's enjoying.

In the remaining pictures, Chopra showcases her enjoyment of the beautiful property she's visiting. She looks stunning in all the snaps. The actress captioned the post, "Oh to sojourn in Crans Montana even for a blink.. Can I please stay…"

Priyanka Chopra on the work front

A few days ago, Priyanka Chopra gave an insight into what her life in France has been like. The series of pictures included a glimpse of the sets of Heads of State and a photo of the actress going through the script of The Bluff as well. Chopra also shared adorable pictures from her quality time with her daughter on the sets. The glimpses were a clear testament to the actress fulfilling her motherly role while juggling her professional commitments.

On the work front, PeeCee is currently shooting for Heads Of State. It is an upcoming action comedy that will also star Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid, among others, in important roles and will be made under the creative direction of Ilya Naishuller. Meanwhile, she also announced The Bluff last month, which will be helmed by Frank E Flowers.

