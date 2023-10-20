EXCLUSIVE: Dia Mirza opens up about her modeling days: 'I stopped taking money from my parents at 16'

Dia Mirza is someone who is known for her acting prowess as well as a vocal advocate for women's empowerment as well as environmental issues. She had a humble beginning and started out as a model at a young age before venturing into acting. In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, she discussed her initial days as a model.

Dia Mirza talks about her modeling days

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvlla, Dia Mirza spoke about the time when she started out as a model at a very young age. She said she belonged to a family where people were mostly scholars and academics and she also wanted to be a lawyer. Dia then got modeling jobs, and she started to enjoy it. She said, "When I finally got the opportunity to model and I discovered how empowering it is to be financially independent."

The Dhak Dhak actress stated that she started to enjoy it and stopped taking money from home. "I stopped taking money from my parents at age 16," she added. That was something her parents recognized.

Dia Mirza talks about patriarchy

In the same interview, the actress said that despite the changing times, we are "inherently a patriarchal society." She then added that today, women have proven otherwise to the gender roles by being the main breadwinners of their house. The actress said that she works with organizations that work with women coming from backward strata of society. "The shift is happening as we speak and hopefully we'll change more and more with the time to come", she concluded.

Workwise, Dia was recently seen in the road drama Dhak Dhak alongside Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi. The film was released on October 13th and met with positive critical response. Taapsee Pannu, who serves as one of its producers, openly expressed her disappointment with the way the film was promoted. Dhak Dhak's trailer dropped around three days before the release. The movie is directed by Tarun Dudeja and written by Parijat Joshi and Anvita Dutt.

