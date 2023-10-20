EXCLUSIVE: Dia Mirza says it took Hindi film industry '110 years' to tell a story like Dhak Dhak

Dia Mirza received heaps of praise for her performance in the recently released film Dhak Dhak, co-starring Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ratna Pathak Shah and Sanjana Sanghi. In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, the actress opened up about the film and said that it took the industry more than a decade to make a film like Dhak Dhak.

Dia Mirza talks about Dhak Dhak

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Dia Mirza was asked how women should be represented in films. In response, the actress stated that many goals have been "woven into the narrative" of Dhak Dhak. She said, "But it's taken the Hindi film industry only 110 years to put Uzma, Manjari, Mahi, and Sky at the center of their narrative and tell such an uplifting, motivating, inspiring story about four women who are identified by a vast majority of women in our country."

Dia said that she witnessed many privileged women also see a part of themselves in these characters. She also mentioned her previous film Thappad and said that these films have shaped the way women perceive themselves.

Check out her interview!

Dia Mirza on having a female priest at her wedding

In the same interview, Dia spoke about her decision to have a female priest at her wedding with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in 2021. The actress said that she was moved by how this woman named Sheela Atta performed those rituals. She added, "It's only when we did the wedding that we realized what a rarity it is that is so uncommon, that profession is not perceived to be one that woman can follow." Dia then added, "No profession should have gender. Everyone should be able to do every single job."

Workwise, Dia was recently seen in Dhak Dhak alongside Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanjana Sanghi. It tells the story of four women who decided to go on a trip to reach the highest motorable road on earth. Upon release, the film met with mostly positive critical response. She will be next seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki.

