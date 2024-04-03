WATCH: Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly gives peek into her pre-birthday celebration; actress has special request to fans

Earlier today, the Anupamaa actress Rupali Gangly celebrated her pre-birthday in a special way, and made a notable request to her fans ahead of her birthday. The actress will be celebrating her birthday on the 5th of April. The down-to-earth behavior of the actress, as evidenced in the video she shared, will make you fall for her even more.

Rupali Ganguly’s notable request to fans

Rupali Ganguly celebrated her special pre-birthday with some furry friends on the sets of Anupamaa. In the video, she was seen cutting a cake made specially from dog food. Rupali was seen playing with them as she offered the cakes to the dogs. After her celebration with the cute living beings, she made an interesting request to her fans as she asked her fans not to send her any gifts. she said, “Main hamesha se request krti hun ki mere birthday par please mujhe gifts na bheje (I always request you all not to send any gifts for me on my birthday).”

Following this, the actress expressed how priceless the fans' wishes are for her. Elaborating the same she said, “Aisa nhi hai ki aap ke pyaar ki kadar nhi hai. Aaplog agr apne haanth se ek card bhi likh kar bhej de, letter bhi likh kar bhej de, mere liye wo sone ke barabar hai. Lekin gifts wagera please khareed kar dukanon se mat bheja kriye (It’s not that I don’t appreciate your love. Even your handmade cards and handwritten letters are equivalent to gold for me).” The politeness that she maintained while making the request is admired by her fans.

With her down-to-earth behavior, the actress is winning the hearts of many, as she asked her fans to do charity if they desire to give her a birthday gift. Describing the same she said, “Agar krna hi hai, to apne naam se, mere bache ke nam se kahi par aap charity kr digiye. Kisi gareeb ko khana khila digiye. Jo charities main support krti hun animal charities, unmien aap donation kar digiye, feeding kara digiye dogs ki. Ye sab kijiye acha kam kijiye. Mujhe wo blessings leni greed hai cheezo ki nhi (If you desire to do something then, do the charity under your name or my child’s name. Offer food to the needy, or donate it in the animal charity that I follow. Sponsor the feeding of the dogs. Do good things, because I am greedy for blessing and not for the gifts).”

In a very subtle way, the actress urged her fans to invest in some good deeds on her birthday if they really desired to gift her.

More about Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly took a flight from her stint in the famous Indian sitcom, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, where she essayed the role of Monisha, daughter-in-law to Maya Sarabhi. More specifically, the role of Maya Sarabhai was played by Ratna Pathak Shah. She worked in several television shows since then, including Anupamaa, Ek Packet Umeed, and Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi. She has also been a contestant in Bigg Boss season 1. However, the actress next took a sabbatical for a few years to embrace motherhood.

Rupali is a doting wife and a caring mother who has always prioritised family over her work.

