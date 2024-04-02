Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly reveals people felt 'sorry' for her as she worked in TV to pay father's hospital bills

In a candid chat with CNBC, Rupali Ganguly talked about her struggles and how people used to feel sorry for her when she started working in television to pay the hospital bills. The actress is currently one of the highest-paid actresses in the television industry for her stint in Anupamaa.

Rupali Ganguly talks about her struggle days

In a recent interview, Rupali Ganguly talked about her struggling days when she started taking on any project that came her way in order to run her family, and pay her father’s hospital bill. Rupali recalled how she was looked down upon for her decision to work in the television industry, especially by the Bengali community.

Speaking of which the actress said, “Television was again, struggling days. I had to run home, so whatever work came along, I took it. It was looked down upon, especially in the Bengali community. So, you’re kind of an outcast.” The Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress mentioned that people made her feel like an outcast for her work, although she never cared about their opinion and continued to work as it was never a big deal for her because she had to run the house.

Advertisement

Following this, she thanked her father, the renowned filmmaker, Anil Ganguly for not introducing her to his contacts, as she believes that her fame is the result of her hard work and struggle because she started from scratch without any internal support.

Rupali Ganguly on her ambitions and achievements

According to the Anupamaa actress, she had never really been ambitious in her life. But she was clear that she did not want her father to be admitted to a municipality hospital. Rather, she wanted him to receive care in a well-equipped hospital like Leelavati, and to make this dream come true she had to work harder.

She further talked about the respect that she and her brother have for the money. Elaborating, she said, “I think me, even my brother, there’s so much respect for whatever little we get that we want to make the maximum out of it. I would do anything for my papa; he is my inspiration, he is my god, and he still is, of course.” The gratitude, respect and love that the actress has for her father was finely expressed through the statement that she made.

Later she spoke about her biggest achievement, where she explained that the interview calls and the portals writing about her performance are her achievements. The actress firmly believes in the quote ‘When life gives you lemons, make lemonade’. She said, “And in that short time that you get on television, you perform an excellent scene where people call you up and where, you know, it’s like portals are writing about it, ‘What a performance! What a performance’. That is my achievement. That is my win. It is not an easy industry.”

More about Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly rose to fame from her stint in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, where she essayed the role of Monisha who was Maya Sarabhai AKA Ratna Pathak Shah’s on-screen daughter-in-law. The actress debuted with her father’s film, Saaheb as a child actor. Later, she was seen in Ek Packet Umeed, and Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi. Currently, she is the main lead of the top daily soap, Anupamaa. She also participated in Bigg Boss 1.

ALSO READ: Samridhii Shukla reacts to criticism of similar plots in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai