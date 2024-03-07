7 Best Alia Bhatt dialogues that stole spotlight and left audiences speechless

Alia Bhatt stands as one of the most talented actresses in the country, celebrated for her remarkable performances that have left an indelible mark both domestically and internationally. With a string of critical and commercial successes in her illustrious filmography, she has firmly established herself as a powerhouse performer. Beyond her impactful portrayals, the dialogues delivered by her iconic characters have become ingrained in our collective memory. Let's take a moment to revisit some of the best Alia Bhatt dialogues that continue to resonate with audiences even today.

7 Best Alia Bhatt dialogues that lingered long after the credits rolled:



1. Main shaadi karungi toh Kareena waala designer lehenga pehenke karungi... varna dulhe ko tata bye bye kardo

Movie: Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014)

The iconic dialogue is uttered by Alia Bhatt's character, Kavya Pratap Singh, in the romantic comedy film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Starring Alia opposite Varun Dhawan, the movie is written and directed by Shashank Khaitan.

In HSKD, Kavya, a girl from Ambala, is on the brink of marrying an NRI. However, during her visit to Delhi to shop for her bridal attire, she crosses paths with Humpty Sharma, a carefree young man, and unexpectedly finds herself falling head over heels in love with him.

2. I drink only on two occasions… when I’m in love and when I’m not

Movie: Dear Zindagi (2016)

One of the popular Dear Zindagi dialogues, this line is spoken by Alia’s character, Kaira. The movie stars Alia in the lead role alongside Shah Rukh Khan. It is written and directed by Gauri Shinde.

In Dear Zindagi, a budding cinematographer grapples with dissatisfaction and uncertainty in her life. Her journey takes a transformative turn when she crosses paths with a free-spirited psychologist, who guides her towards a newfound understanding of life.

3. (Love) bahut important hai, lekin izzat usse bhi zyada important hai

Movie: Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017)

The impactful Alia Bhatt dialogue is said by her character Vaidehi Trivedi in the film Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and it underscores the importance of respect alongside love. The movie, written and directed by Shashank Khaitan, serves as the second installment in the Dulhania franchise and reunites Alia with Varun Dhawan.

In BKD, Badri encounters Vaidehi at a wedding, and they share a connection. However, while Badri is eager to marry her, Vaidehi aspires to pursue her dream of becoming an air hostess.

4. Watan ke aage kuch nahi ... khud bhi nahi

Movie: Raazi (2018)

The powerful dialogue belongs to the patriotic spy thriller Raazi, spoken by Alia's character, Sehmat. Directed by Meghna Gulzar and co-written by Gulzar and Bhavani Iyer, the film pairs Alia opposite Vicky Kaushal.

In Raazi, Sehmat is entrusted by her father with a daunting mission: to infiltrate a Pakistani family through marriage and gather crucial intelligence about the enemy.

5. Mere boyfriend se gulu gulu karegi toh dhoptungi na usko

Movie: Gully Boy (2019)

The memorable Gully Boy dialogue is delivered by Alia's character, Safeena Firdausi. The Zoya Akhtar directorial marked Alia's first collaboration with actor Ranveer Singh. The film is penned by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Vijay Maurya.

In Gully Boy, which unfolds as a compelling coming-of-age tale set against the backdrop of Mumbai's street rap scene, Safeena emerges as a fiercely possessive girlfriend to Ranveer Singh's character, Murad.

6. Jab kisi aur ki barbaadi apni jeet jaisi lage... toh humse zyada barbaad aur koi nahi hai is duniya mein

Movie: Kalank (2019)

Alia Bhatt’s famous dialogue is said by her character Roop in the period romantic drama Kalank, directed by Abhishek Varman. The writing is credited to Varman, Shibani Bathija, and Hussain Dalal. Starring an ensemble cast including Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, and Alia Bhatt, Kalank transports viewers to the pre-independence era of India.

In the film, six individuals navigate the complexities of love, betrayal, revenge, and despair against the backdrop of a turbulent historical period.

7. Maa ka naam kaafi nahi hai na? Chalo baap ka naam Dev Anand

Movie: Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022)

A popular Gangubai Kathiawadi dialogue, this line left the audience both amused and in admiration of Alia's portrayal of Gangubai's resilience. Alia takes on the lead role in this film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and co-written by Bhansali, Prakash Kapadia, and Utkarshini Vashishtha.

Making its debut at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival, Gangubai Kathiawadi represents a pinnacle in Alia's career. The film explores the tale of a young woman compelled into a brothel, who subsequently rises to seize authority over the world that once confined her. Her exceptional portrayal earned her the esteemed National Award.

Alia has numerous exciting projects lined up for her future, and audiences eagerly anticipate the delivery of more impactful and memorable dialogues by her formidable characters.

