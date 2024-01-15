Did Amitabh Bachchan buy land worth Rs 14.5 crore in Ayodhya? Here’s what we know

Amitabh Bachchan is easily one of the biggest and most successful actors in not just Bollywood but the entire nation. In his career, spanning several decades, the actor has acted in several iconic films. Just like many actors, he is also someone who invests in real estate. Ahead of the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, there are reports that he has bought a piece of land in the city.

Amitabh Bachchan bought land in Ayodhya

According to Hindustan Times, Amitabh Bachchan has bought a plot in The Sarayu which is a 7-star mixed-use enclave in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The enclave is being developed by Mumbai-based The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL). Most details of the purchase have been kept confidential. Several insider sources told the publisher that the plot bought by Big B is spread around 10,000 square feet.

The superstar has reportedly paid around 14.5 crore rupees for the purchase. This news comes ahead of the inauguration of the Ram Temple in the city which will take place on January 22nd. The Sarayu is spread over 51 acres.

Bachchan spoke about the property and said, “I am looking forward to embark on this journey with The House of Abhinandan Lodha for The Sarayu in Ayodhya, a city that holds a special place in my heart. The timeless spirituality and cultural richness of Ayodhya have forged an emotional connection that transcends geographical boundaries. This is a start of a heartfelt journey into the soul of Ayodhya, where tradition and modernity seamlessly co-exist, creating an emotional tapestry that resonates with me deeply."

Several celebs will be heading to Ayodhya

Apart from Big, several big celebrities have been invited to visit Ayodhya on January 22nd. This includes Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram, Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff, Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Hirani, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ajay Devgn, Madhur Bhandarkar, Prabhas, Mohanlal, Dhanush, Yash, and Rishab Shetty.

Arun Govil and Deepika Chikhalia, who played Lord Ram and Sita in Ramayan respectively, have also received the invitation.

