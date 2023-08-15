Did Shah Rukh Khan imitate Hema Malini, Dev Anand back in his school days? Old handwritten note goes VIRAL

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is having an amazing year at the movies. He returned to the screen after taking a four-year break from acting and immediately gave the Hindi cinema one of its highest-grossing films, Pathaan. His next film Jawan with South filmmaker Atlee releases next month, while Dunki with Rajkumar Hirani is scheduled for December. Both projects are highly promising and expected to wreak havoc at the box office. While the fans are eagerly waiting to see his extraordinary charm and acting skills again, an old handwritten note from his college time has gone viral on the internet. He has revealed in the letter how used to imitate veteran stars Hema Malini, Dev Anand, and more during his school days.

Shah Rukh Khan imitated Hema Malini, and Dev Anand during his initial days of acting

A user on Reddit has shared images of a six-page-long letter, handwritten by Shah Rukh Khan. It was written when SRK was in the third year of his graduation from Delhi University’s Hansraj College. In the note, he talked about his life as a kid, his education, his family, his love for sports, and how he got introduced to acting. He revealed that when he was in school, he used to imitate actors like Hema Malini, Dev Anand, Raj Babbar, and Prithvi Raj Kapoor. He wrote, "During my school days, I was also introduced to acting. Actually, I was always very good at copying people and mimicking. It started off with Hema Malini and I graduated to Dev Anand, Prithvi Raj Kapoor and Raj Babbar.”

Shah Rukh Khan reveals how his acting journey started

Talking about how his interest in acting started, SRK wrote, "My father had a chain of restaurants in and around Delhi. I used to visit their mess very often and watched all their plays. This was during the time of the great director, Mr Ebrahim Alkazi, Raj Babbar, Rohini Hattangadi, Ajit Vachani, Surekha Sikri etc. And during those days, (I must have been 9-10 years old) I use to write Urdu couplets and looked very cute with my dimples and thus got a lot of attention from these actors and the director. I guess that just made me subconsciously want to be like them."

Check out the rest of his letter here:

