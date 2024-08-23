Did Sonakshi Sinha buy ‘bigger’ apartment amid reports of selling her wedding home? Here’s what we know

Sonakshi Sinha’s Mumbai apartment in Bandra, where she wed Zaheer Iqbal on June 23, is now on the market, and the news is spreading quickly. According to recent updates, the actress has purchased a larger residence. Yes, you heard that right!

A source close to Sonakshi Sinha informed ETimes that she has acquired a larger apartment in a building being developed by Zaheer Iqbal. "Sonakshi has bought a bigger apartment in a building that Zaheer is developing," the source said. For context, Zaheer's family is involved in the construction industry.

Sonakshi first revealed her purchase of the apartment in May 2023 via an Instagram post. A few months later, she gave a tour of the home in a video featured by Architectural Digest India. According to Hindustan Times, she actually bought the apartment in March 2020. By September 2023, she had also acquired another unit in the same building for Rs 11 crore.

Earlier, the Heeramandi actress had also shared a glimpse of her home with Bombay Times, describing it as a significant place for her because it was her first property purchased independently. She revealed that her inspiration came from her father, Shatrughan Sinha, who often reminisces about his first house in Mumbai—a 1BHK apartment at Bandstand (Bandra)—which he still cherishes. Sonakshi was moved by his excitement and always aspired to own a home herself, making the experience particularly meaningful for her.

Sonakshi Sinha had registered her marriage to Zaheer Iqbal in that apartment, sharing touching photos of the event. To prevent any negative comments about their inter-faith union, she had disabled comments on the posts. The couple had a civil marriage, and despite their different religious backgrounds, Sonakshi, who is Hindu, did not convert to Islam.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in the horror comedy Kakuda, where she starred alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem.She also appeared in the highly anticipated Heeramandi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The series features an ensemble cast of some of the finest actresses, including Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal, alongside Shekhar Suman, Fardeen Khan, Shruti Sharma, Jason Shah, and Indresh Malik apart from Sonakshi. Set against the backdrop of pre-Independence India, Heeramandi delves into themes of revenge, power, love, and freedom.

