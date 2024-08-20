Sonakshi Sinha’s luxurious apartment where she tied the knot with Zaheer Iqbal listed for sale at Rs 25 crore

Actor Sonakshi Sinha recently married her longtime boyfriend, Zaheer Iqbal, at her Bandra residence. Now, it appears that the stylish apartment is up for sale. This decision has surprised her fans, particularly since Sonakshi's wedding, including the key ceremonies, took place in that very apartment. The apartment was significant for her as it was her first home after moving out of her parents' residence, where she lived with Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha.

The news about the apartment being for sale emerged when a video showcasing the property, along with its asking price, was posted on a real estate Instagram account. The post described the apartment as a luxurious sea-facing unit located in the prestigious 81 Aureate Building, Bandra Reclamation.

The listing noted that the expansive 4,200 sq. ft. sea-facing apartment, originally a 4 BHK, has been converted into a spacious 2 BHK with decks. It is fully furnished and includes multiple modern amenities. The asking price for the apartment is Rs 25 crore. Sonakshi Sinha has 'liked' the post.

Many fans took to the comments section to wonder why the actress is selling the apartment. “That’s Sonakhi Sinha s home.. moving out too soon,” read one comment. Another comment read, “Why is sonakshi sinha selling her house? She had just bought it a while back.” “Isn’t this Sonakshi Sinha’s house ? Saw it on YouTube,” one wrote, and one exclaiming, “Sonakshi sinha is selling her house?”

Sonakshi first mentioned purchasing this house in an Instagram post from May 2023. A few months later, she provided a tour of the property in a video featured by Architectural Digest India. Hindustan Times had previously reported that Sonakshi acquired this apartment in March 2020. In September 2023, she purchased another apartment in the same building for Rs 11 crore.

In the video tour of the apartment, Sonakshi described it as her "home away from home" since she was living with her parents, Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha, at the time. She also mentioned in a recent promotional interview that while she was still residing with her parents, she used the apartment for her work meetings.

