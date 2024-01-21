Did you know Abhishek Bachchan looked awkward during his first photoshoot with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan?

Renowned photographer Dabboo Ratnani has shared insights into Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's initial photoshoot as a couple. Reflecting on the past, he reminisced about an 'awkward' Abhishek seeking ideas on how to pose with a girl.

Dabboo Ratnani recalls Abhishek Bachchan’s first photoshoot with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

During a recent interaction with Siddharth Kannan, Dabboo Ratnani mentioned that the first photoshoot for a movie that Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did together was captured by him. It took place in Switzerland during the shooting of their inaugural film, and he directed them to pose together for the first time.

He said, “Abhishek and Aishwarya’s first photoshoot together for a movie, I had only done. For their first film, they shot together in Switzerland. I made them pose together for the first time. So, he (Abhishek) was asking me for poses, ‘How do I do?’ Because he was also new. So, he said, ‘How do I pose with a girl? I’ve not done this before.”

He then called Abhishek a gentleman and mentioned that he felt a bit awkward during their first photoshoot together. He was careful about how to pose with a girl, figuring out the right way to hold her and similar aspects. Speaking about the same, he said, “This was before they were going out. Abhishek was a thorough gentleman. He is like a very proper gentleman, so he was awkward the first time to pose with a girl and how to hold her and stuff like that.”

He mentioned that in the beginning, Abhishek was seeking ideas from him. Since it was the first day of a movie schedule, they shot together extensively, and as time passed, they naturally became more at ease with each other.

Their debut film as co-stars was Dhai Akshar Prem Ke. Following their initial collaboration, Aishwarya and Abhishek appeared together in various movies, including Kuch Naa Kaho, Bunty Aur Babli, Guru, and Dhoom 2, among others. The couple got married in 2007, and their daughter Aaradhya was born in 2011.

Work front of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Talking about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's recent work, she made a powerful return after a hiatus of four years with the Ponniyin Selvan franchise, earning praise from the audience once again. This marked another significant collaboration with the acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam. In the movie, she portrayed the character of Pazhuvoor Ilaiya Rani Nandini Devi, playing the role of an antagonist.

Abhishek Bachchan's latest appearance was in R Balki's sports drama Ghoomer, where he starred alongside Saiyami Kher.

