Did you know Amitabh Bachchan dislikes short-haired women in his family? Shweta Bachchan REVEALS

Navya Naveli Nanda is back with a new episode of her podcast What The Hell Navya Season 2. During the episode, she discussed age-old beauty secrets with her grandmother Jaya Bachchan, and mother Shweta Bachchan. During their conversation, Shweta revealed an interesting tidbit about her father and veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan's preferences and mentioned that he dislikes short hair on females in the Bachchan family.

Shweta Bachchan reveals Amitabh Bachchan dislikes short hair on Bachchan women

During the recent episode of What The Hell Navya Season 2, Shweta Bachchan Nanda revealed an interesting fact about her father Amitabh Bachchan's preference. She disclosed that her father does not like short hair on women in his family. Jaya Bachchan also shared a quirky anecdote about her husband's insistence on using mustard oil as a moisturizer for their children.

Recalling her experiences, Shweta disclosed how she used to frequently cut her hair short in her childhood days, much to her father’s disapproval. She recounted, “Nana used to not like it. No.” Navya affirmed Shweta’s statement and added, “He hates it. Even when I ever cut my hair, he’s always like, ‘Why did you do it?’ He hates it. He likes long hair. He doesn’t like it when any of us cut our hair.”

During the podcast, Navya Naveli also inquired about what Amitabh Bachchan prefers to use, to which Jaya Bachchan replied, “Mustard oil.” She explained, “It’s a moisturizer for your body. Oh. That’s a very typical UP habit.”

More about What The Hell Navya Season 2

The first two episodes of What The Hell Navya Season 2 centered on captivating discussions surrounding women in the workplace and matters of love, respectively. It premiered on February 1st, and the show will continue to be streamed weekly. Viewers can catch each new installment on Navya Nanda's YouTube channel.

Amitabh Bachchan's work front

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the dystopian action film, Ganapath led by Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film couldn’t do many wonders at the box office.

The veteran actor has an exciting lineup of projects including the long-awaited sci-fi action film Kalki 2898 A with Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. He also has Ribhu Dasgupta's Section 84. He will also be reuniting with megastar Rajinikanth for the Tamil film Vettaiyan.

