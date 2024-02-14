8 highest IMDb-rated Indian movies and series on Hotstar you shouldn’t miss: Vikrant Massey’s 12th Fail to Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa

There are a bunch of the highest IMDb-rated Indian movies and series on Disney+ Hotstar including new and old releases that you can enjoy. From romantic, action, and thriller to real-life story-based movies, OTT platforms boast a wonderful collection of Indian movies that are rated highly by IMDb. As there are too many options available, it is difficult to decide what to watch. Hence, Pinkvilla curated a list of the highest IMDb-rated Indian movies and series on Hotstar that you can binge-watch.

Here are 8 best highest IMDb rated Indian movies and series on Hotstar

1. 12th Fail (2023)

Running Time: 2h 27mins

2h 27mins IMDB Rating: 9.1/10

9.1/10 Movie Genre: Drama

Drama Movie Star Cast: Vikrant Massey , Medha Shankr, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Perry Chhabra, Joshi Anantvijay, Harish Khanna, Sam Mohan, Sanjay Bishnoi

, Medha Shankr, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Perry Chhabra, Joshi Anantvijay, Harish Khanna, Sam Mohan, Sanjay Bishnoi Director: Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Vidhu Vinod Chopra Writer: Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Vidhu Vinod Chopra Year of release: 2023

2023 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Vikrant Massey starrer 12th Fail revolves around UPSC aspirants and is based on real-life experiences. The film showcases the struggles of millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. Notably, it is a biographical drama that chronicles the life of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame poverty to achieve the position of an IPS officer. It is one of the best Indian movies on Hotstar.

2. Chhichhore (2019)

Running Time: 2h 23mins

2h 23mins IMDB Rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance Movie Star Cast: Shraddha Kapoor , Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar

, Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar Director: Nitesh Tiwari

Nitesh Tiwari Writer: Nitesh Tiwari, Piyush Gupta, Nikhil Mehrotra

Nitesh Tiwari, Piyush Gupta, Nikhil Mehrotra Year of release : 2019

: 2019 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Chhichhore is a heartwarming tale of a group of friends who call themselves losers as they strive to become winners and learn some valuable lessons along the way. Anni, played by Sushant Singh Rajput, is a middle-aged man residing in Mumbai with his son Raghav, portrayed by Mohammad Samad, after his divorce from his wife Maya, played by Shraddha Kapoor.

3. Criminal Justice (2019)

Running Time: 41-60 mins

41-60 mins IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Series Genre: Thriller

Thriller Series Star Cast: Vikrant Massey, Pankaj Tripathi, Madhurima Roy

Vikrant Massey, Pankaj Tripathi, Madhurima Roy Director: Tigmanshu Dhulia Vishal Furia

Tigmanshu Dhulia Vishal Furia Writer: Shridhar Raghavan

Shridhar Raghavan Year of release: 2019

2019 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Criminal Justice is an Indian TV series available on Disney+ Hotstar. In the series, Aditya, a taxi driver, has a one-night stand with Sanaya, his passenger. However, he lands in trouble when he wakes up in a pool of her blood with her corpse beside him.

4. Sarabhai vs Sarabhai (2004)

IMDB Rating: 8.9/10

8.9/10 Series Genre: Comedy

Comedy Series Star Cast: Rupali Ganguly, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, Satish Shah, Rajesh Kumar

Rupali Ganguly, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, Satish Shah, Rajesh Kumar Director: Deven Bhojani, Aatish Kapadia

Deven Bhojani, Aatish Kapadia Writer: Aatish Kapadia

Aatish Kapadia Year of release: 2004

2004 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai is a Television series. The story focuses on a stereotypical upper-class family residing in South Mumbai's affluent Cuffe Parade district. Hats Off Productions was the series' producer. At the time of its initial premiere, the show was seen as being ahead of its generation in terms of its concept, writing, and average viewership figures. Since then, it has grown to become a cult favourite.

5. Lootera (2013)

Running Time: 2h 22mins

2h 22mins IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Movie Genre: Romance, Drama

Romance, Drama Movie Star Cast: Ranveer Singh , Sonakshi Sinha , Vikrant Massey, Divya Dutta, Adil Hussain, Pratap Jaiswal, Arif Zakaria, Govind Pandey

, , Vikrant Massey, Divya Dutta, Adil Hussain, Pratap Jaiswal, Arif Zakaria, Govind Pandey Director: Vikramaditya Motwane

Vikramaditya Motwane Writer: Anurag Kashyap, O. Henry

Anurag Kashyap, O. Henry Year of release: 2013

2013 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Lootera is one of the best picks for Indian movies on Hotstar. In the story of the 2013 film, Pakhi, an aristocrat's daughter, falls in love with an archaeologist in 1953. Unbeknownst to her, he conducts a double life that jeopardizes their relationship.

6. Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007)

Running Time: 2h 39mins

2h 39mins IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Horror

Comedy, Drama, Horror Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Rajpal Yadav, Ameesha Patel, Paresh Rawal, Shiney Ahuja,

Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Rajpal Yadav, Ameesha Patel, Paresh Rawal, Shiney Ahuja, Director: Anees Bazmee, Priyadarshan

Anees Bazmee, Priyadarshan Writer: Farhad Samji, Madhu Muttam, Aakash Kaushik

Farhad Samji, Madhu Muttam, Aakash Kaushik Year of release: 2007

2007 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

In Bhool Bhulaiyaa, an NRI and his wife decide to stay in his ancestral home, paying no heed to the warnings about ghosts. Soon, inexplicable occurrences cause him to call a psychiatrist to help solve the mystery. The third installment of the movie is coming up on Diwali 2024. Vidya Balan will be returning as Manjulika in the Kartik Aaryan starrer.

7. Masaan (2015)

Running Time: 1h 49mins

1h 49mins IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Movie Genre: Drama, Romance

Drama, Romance Movie Star Cast: Vicky Kaushal , Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha, Sanjay Mishra, Shweta Tripathi, Satyakam Ad, Saurabh Choudhary, Nikhil Sahni, Bhagwan Tiwari

, Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha, Sanjay Mishra, Shweta Tripathi, Satyakam Ad, Saurabh Choudhary, Nikhil Sahni, Bhagwan Tiwari Director: Neeraj Ghaywan

Neeraj Ghaywan Writer: Neeraj Ghaywan, Akbar Allahabadi, Bashir Badr, Brij Narayan Chakbast

Neeraj Ghaywan, Akbar Allahabadi, Bashir Badr, Brij Narayan Chakbast Year of release: 2015

2015 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

The sacred city of Varanasi, which is located on the banks of the Ganges, punishes transgressors of morality brutally. A young girl from a different caste captures the heart of Deepak, a young man from a low-income neighborhood sums up Masaan.

8. Neerja (2016)

Running Time: 2h 2mins

2h 2mins IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Movie Genre: Drama, Thriller, Biography

Drama, Thriller, Biography Movie Star Cast: Sonam Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Jim Sarbh

Sonam Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Jim Sarbh Director: Ram Madhvani

Ram Madhvani Writer: Saiwyn Quadras, Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh

Saiwyn Quadras, Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh Year of release: 2016

2016 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Neerja is a thrilling biographical film made in 2016 in the Hindi language. The film portrays the life of Neerja and her bravery in the face of danger, as she was a flight attendant on board the ill-fated Pan Am Flight 73 that was hijacked in 1986 by terrorists in Karachi, Pakistan.

