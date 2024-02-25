Did you know birthday boy Shahid Kapoor turned down Rang De Basanti for THIS reason?

Shahid Kapoor is one of the most successful and popular actors in Bollywood. Starting out as a background dancer, he eventually made his foray into acting and is one of the most bankable names in the industry. As the Jab We Met actor turns a year older, let us take a look at an interesting fact from his long and interesting career that involves the 2006 film, Rang De Basanti.

Shahid Kapoor regrets turning down Rang De Basanti

February 25th marks the birthday of actor Shahid Kapoor. During his appearance on Neha Dhupia’s show BFFs With Vogue, the actor revealed that he had actually turned down Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's 2006 film Rang De Basanti. Kapoor expressed his regret for turning it down due to other commitments. He was offered the role of Karan Singhania, which was eventually played by Siddharth.

He said, “I regret not doing the film. They wanted me to play the role of Siddharth. I’d cried while reading the script and loved it, but unfortunately, couldn’t make time for it."

In a throwback interview with Music India, the Farzi actor stated that the Aamir Khan starrer came to him in 'emergency' as he was committed to 2-3 films around that time. Kapoor also said that he cried while reading the script but couldn't do it. He later saw the film and loved it.

Shahid Kapoor's work front

Kapoor was last seen in the science fiction romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The film, also starring Kriti Sanon, was written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. It follows the story of a guy who falls in love with a humanoid robot. Upon release, the film met with mostly positive reviews and turned out to be a commercial success.

Last year, he made his foray into the digital space with Raj and DK's crime thriller series Farzi which became one of the most successful web series. He will be next seen in a film called Deva alongside Pooja Hegde.

