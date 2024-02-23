Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and more celebs pose in rare PIC from WPL opening ceremony

The core connection between Cricket and Bollywood can never be overlooked. Social media is currently abuzz with several videos and pictures soaring the anticipation for the upcoming Women’s Premiere League. The inaugural ceremony of the eagerly awaited event will take place in a grand affair in Bengaluru today February 23 at 6:30 pm. Fans are now even more excited to see the event as Bollywood celebs including Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor and others will be performing in the opening ceremony.

Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan and more celebs gear up for WPL opening ceremony

Fans have been waiting with bated breath for the inaugural ceremony of the eagerly anticipated inaugural ceremony of Women’s Premiere League. The event is all set to take place today at 6:30 pm in Bengaluru. Right before the opening ceremony, a picture went viral on the internet featuring all the A-listers of Bollywood including Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff and Sidharth Malhotra from the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The picture is from the practice session of the celebrities as they all prepare for their big performances at the opening ceremony.

Take a look:

Earlier, several videos and pictures have also been shared on the official social media page of Women’s Premier League that features celebrities expressing their excitement to perform for the event.

In one of the videos featuring Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan and others, Sidharth Malhotra can be heard saying, “Well, it’s really excited to perform live and especially when it’s for WPL for the second year this year. I think it’s an amazing line-up of boys. I am really excited to see the crowd here, the venue, the matches and encourage the players. So, really looking forward to a fun evening.”

Take a look:

“Cricket is a religion in India. I think it’s only fair to have men and women’s competition. I think it’s high time we give them the professional status and have them compete. So, I think it’s lovely and more entertainment for the viewers. Whoever loves cricket, it’s as chilling, as exciting, and it’s only been two years, so I wish them another 20 years and a lot more fun,” he further added.

