Did You Know Deepika Padukone supported Orry from the start? Influencer reveals ‘when everyone said you’re irritating…’

Social media influencer Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, has been in the spotlight for quite some time. Recently, he shared how Deepika supoorted him from 'start' and revealed she once told him, "When everyone said you were irritating, I said, 'No, he has something.'"

In an interview with Zoom, Orry spoke about his admiration for Deepika Padukone, mentioning that everyone who knows him is aware of how much he adores her. He shared that Deepika once told him, "Back in the day when everyone said you were irritating, I said, 'No, he has something.' And I was like, 'What? I didn’t know people said I was irritating.'” The social media influencer further added, “But thank you, DP. She supported me from the start."

Previously, Orhan Awatramani posted a photo with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh from the sangeet of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. In the image, Orry stands between the two, sporting silver-embellished pants and an open jacket.

Ranveer looks stylish in an ivory sherwani, resting his hand on Orry’s shoulder. Meanwhile, he has his hands on Deepika’s baby bump. Deepika herself dazzles in a purple saree and her hair styled in a bun, enhancing her beauty.

Earlier in the day, Deepika Padukone took to Instagram Stories and shared a video featuring newborns. The clip shows an adult woman waking up, gazing at food with a sense of wonder, pretending to eat it by shaking her head, and then dozing off again. The video was captioned, "If adults ate like newborns." It seems she can relate to the video, especially since she recently welcomed her baby girl.

Star couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone made a heartfelt announcement about the arrival of their daughter with a special Instagram post. The image read, "Welcome, Baby Girl! 8.9.2024. Deepika & Ranveer," elegantly framed with a golden bow. The couple received an outpouring of love and well-wishes from the film industry.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Deepika Padukone is set to appear in Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty and headlined by Ajay Devgn. The film also features Ranveer Singh and a host of other actors.

