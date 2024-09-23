Deepika Padukone shares hilarious reel on ‘If adults ate like newborns’; every new mom will relate

Deepika Padukone is currently basking in the joys of motherhood. She welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with her husband Ranveer Singh on September 8, 2024. Now, the new mother has shared a hilarious reel showing ‘If adults ate like newborns.’ Every new mom would certainly find it relatable.

Today, September 23, 2024, Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram Stories and re-shared a video on newborns. In the clip, an adult woman is seen waking up from her sleep and looking at food in strange fascination. She acts to eat it by shaking her head and then falls asleep again. The video said, “if adults ate like newborns.” Deepika could relate to the video as she captioned it with a sticker of a person waving and then hiding behind a curtain.

Have a look at Deepika’s story!

Earlier, Deepika also updated her Instagram bio to “Feed. Burp. Sleep. Repeat,” giving a glimpse of the new routine after the birth of her baby girl.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone announced the arrival of their daughter in a special post on Instagram. The image said, "Welcome, Baby Girl! 8.9.2024. Deepika & Ranveer,” framed within a golden bow.

The couple was showered with immense love and wishes from the film industry. Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon, and many others congratulated the new parents.

Deepika and Ranveer were spotted by the paparazzi when they took their baby home from the hospital. The couple was seen admiring their little one in their car.

On the work front, Ranveer had been shooting for Aditya Dhar’s untitled directorial in Thailand before returning to India at the beginning of this month. His next release is Singham Again, the Cop Universe film directed by Rohit Shetty. Ranveer will be seen in his character of Simmba.

Advertisement

The action movie also marks the entry of Deepika Padukone into the famous universe. Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and Akshay Kumar are part of the stellar cast. Singham Again is slated to hit theaters on Diwali 2024.

ALSO READ: Karan Johar has message for ‘privilege’ amid Coldplay India ticket fever: ‘You can't get everything…’