EXCLUSIVE: Orry says he would like to keep mom-to-be Deepika Padukone in his bag and the reason is on-point

Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, is a well-known socialite in B-town who has become an internet star. He recently sat for an exclusive chit-chat with Pinkvilla and discussed what he keeps in his bag.

Revealing it, Orry named three people he would like to keep in his bag, one of whom is mom-to-be Deepika Padukone.

Here's why Orry would like to keep Deepika Padukone in his bag

During the interaction with Pinkvilla, Orry was asked to name three people he would like to carry in his bag. He started with his minion and said that he wanted his minion to assist him with everything he needed.

Orry said, "The minion of the moment. I don't know who that is cause these days, my minions have all got too big for their boots, and they think they are all me and act like me, and it doesn't work out. But the minion of the moment to help me and assist me with everything I need."

He further added, "I would want Deepika Padukone because she is rich and famous, and I would like someone who is rich and famous with me 24*7 to keep me relevant and make my life easier and Viral Bhayani to photograph everything that me and Deepika Padukone do while my minion follows and helps us do what we have to do."

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW:

Orry poses with Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Jamnagar pre-wedding

A few months ago, Orry dropped inside snapshots from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Jamnagar pre-wedding festivities. The images featured him posing with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

He also uploaded a video capturing a playful moment where Ranveer appears to be having difficulty taking a photo of Orry alongside Deepika's baby bump.

Sharing the pictures, he captioned it, "Never in my life, have I gotten so many messages, to drop of photo with someone. The love for DP is out of this world, and very rightfully so, she is a total rock. Its like I always say, you're either a DP fan or a hater of Bollywood. Congratulations angels on your".

Deepika Padukone's work front

She will be next seen in Kalki 2898 AD, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas. Up next, the Fighter actress also has Rohit Shetty's iconic cop universe Singham Again.

Apart from her, the cast of the film also features her husband Ranveer, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Meanwhile, the film will be released in Diwali 2024.

