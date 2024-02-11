Did you know Imran Khan was asked by fan to park her car in London? Here's how the actor reacted

Imran Khan's popularity soared with each romantic comedy he graced, cementing his status as one of Bollywood's most adored actors before his hiatus from films. With films like Break Ke Baad, I Hate Luv Storys and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, his charm extended beyond borders, earning him international acclaim. Recollecting a memorable encounter with a fan, Imran affectionately reminisced about a time when a female admirer approached him to park her car, unaware of his celebrity status until afterward.

During an interview with Vogue India, Imran Khan recounted a humorous incident that occurred in London while he was leisurely walking down the street. Spotting someone struggling with parallel parking, Imran decided to lend a helping hand.

As Imran strolled, he noticed a car repeatedly attempting to parallel park. A door swung open, and a girl rushed out, asking him to assist with parking. Imran graciously accepted the keys and began maneuvering the vehicle. Meanwhile, another girl emerged from the passenger seat.

Describing the unfolding scene, the Delhi Belly chuckled as he revealed the amusing encounter. Despite the distractions, he successfully parked the car. Upon completing the task, the girl exclaimed, "Thank you...Thank you.... are you?" to which Imran calmly replied, "Yes," prompting her to go, "Oh my God, Oh my God it’s you."

After his stint in Katti Batti, Imran stepped away from the limelight following a significant personal setback. In the same interview with the magazine, he opened up about his journey toward self-improvement and the pivotal role his daughter Imara played in this transformation. Becoming a father prompted Imran to reassess his priorities and strive to be the best version of himself, particularly for his daughter. This realization shifted his focus away from his acting career and toward prioritizing his health and well-being.

Imran maintains an active presence on Instagram, where he engages his loyal fan base by sharing trivia and insights from his past films. While there's no official word on his return to the big screen, eager fans eagerly await any announcement regarding his comeback.

