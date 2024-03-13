Aamir Khan sheds happy tears as he walks daughter Ira Khan down the aisle with ex-wife Reena Dutta in unseen PICS

This year started with the announcement of Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan’s wedding with the love of her life Nupur Shikhare. After being officially engaged and hosting a party for the same for their near and dear ones, the couple decided to get hitched in a rather fun and unconventional way. A while ago, Ira took to her social media and shared some unseen glimpses from her wonderful wedding.

Aamir Khan gets teary-eyed as he walks Ira Khan down the aisle with Reena Dutta

Almost all of Aamir Khan’s co-stars and many other B-town celebs joined the family to bless Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare as they embarked on a new journey as man and wife. A while ago, Ira shared official photos from her grand five-day Udaipur wedding. In the photos, we see the groom and the bride, dressed in casual attire as they practice for their big day along with their friends.

Take a look:

It was followed by a photo of the groom, having a gala time with his pals and taking goofy images as the bride sat on the makeup chair for hours to get dressed for her big day. Next up was a frame that showed what a loving and caring father the PK actor is. Aamir Khan was seen fixing the pocket square of his eldest son Junaid Khan. There was also a beautiful image of Khan’s ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao posing together.

Take a look:

As the groom Nupur walked down the aisle with his mother, he air-kissed all the guests cheering him. Ira also took some fun images with her bride squad in matching outfits. We can also see the couple unable to contain their excitement as Ira's cousin Zayn Marie officiated their wedding.

Take a look:

Among the sea of images that Ira shared, we came across a picture that made our hearts melt. It was the one where Aamir Khan walked down the aisle with his daughter Ira and his ex-wife Reena. As he came with the two ladies, hand-in-hand, he couldn’t contain his happy tears. The Dangal star can be seen weeping like a baby and wiping his happy tears. He also fixed his daughter’s veil on the stage in the photo.

Take a look:

Ira and Nupur registered their wedding in Mumbai on January 3 after which they flew to Udaipur for a five-day grand wedding bash. After having a merry time at their sangeet, mehendi, pajama party, and Christian wedding, the couple hosted a grand star-studded wedding reception for the who’s who of B-town.

