Did you know Ira Khan’s mom Reena Dutta baked cake for her and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding in Udaipur?

Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, kicked off this year by embracing a significant milestone in her life alongside longtime boyfriend, Nupur Shikhare. On January 3, they formalized their union with a registered marriage, followed by a joyous celebration in Rajasthan where the couple commemorated their nuptials with traditional festivities. Ira has now disclosed that the wedding cake for their Udaipur ceremony held a special significance as it was lovingly baked by none other than her mother, Reena Dutta.

Ira Khan gives glimpse of mother Reena Dutta baking her wedding cake

Today, Ira Khan took to Instagram to reminisce about a heartwarming moment from her Udaipur wedding festivities held in January. She shared a series of pictures capturing her mother, Reena Dutta, and other cherished loved ones diligently baking her wedding cake at the Taj Aravali Resort & Spa, Udaipur, where the celebrations unfolded. The post concluded with a photo showcasing the final masterpiece of the cake at the ceremony.

In the caption, Ira recounted an amusing anecdote from the wedding, recalling her mother's inquiry about the cake. She wrote, “The OG crew + Cherise. No one else could have baked our wedding cake. As Popeye was feeding me or after (can’t remember), I look at Mama and she’s mouthing at me, ‘Is it dry?’”

More about Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding

The wedding festivities of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare in Udaipur were nothing short of spectacular, featuring a series of joyful events. From a welcoming night to a vibrant Mehendi brunch, a cozy pajama party, an electrifying Sangeet ceremony, and culminating in the vow exchange, each moment was filled with love and celebration.

Upon their return to Mumbai, the couple hosted a grand wedding reception, attended by a number of stars from the entertainment industry. The glamorous affair boasted the presence of Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Esha Deol, Hema Malini, Dharmendra, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Rekha, Juhi Chawla, Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu, Mrunal Thakur, Manushi Chhillar, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, among others.

