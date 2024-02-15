Did you know Karan Deol auditioned for Sunny Deol-Preity Zinta starrer Lahore, 1947?

Rajkumar Santoshi's latest film Lahore, 1947, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, is creating quite a buzz. This historical drama marks the first collaboration between Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi, and Aamir Khan. Additionally, it reunites Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta as co-stars after a considerable gap. Recently, it has been reported that Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol appeared for the audition of the film.

Karan Deol appeared for the audition of Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta starrer Lahore, 1947

Recently, it was revealed that director Rajkumar Santoshi conducted 37 auditions to cast a young male actor for a role in the movie. As per reports, Karan Deol, the son of Sunny Deol, has also participated in the auditions. He tried out for the role of Sunny Deol's son in the movie.

Rajkumar Santoshi on Shabana Azmi’s role in Lahore, 1947

Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi, gearing up for his new movie Lahore, 1947, recently discussed legendary actress Shabana Azmi's role in the film alongside Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta. According to Santoshi, Shabana Azmi has portrayed diverse characters in her career, highlighting her exceptional acting skills. Her character in Lahore 1947 is crucial, driving the entire storyline.

He said, “Shabana ji has played various kinds of characters in her life perhaps any actress has portrayed such a variety of characters. She is a tremendously talented actress and her character in Lahore 1947 is a central character in the film and the story revolves around her character.”

Advertisement

More about the Sunny Deol-Preity Zinta starrer Lahore 1947

In October 2023, Aamir Khan Productions revealed the movie title along with a message. It read, “I, and the entire team at AKP, are most excited and happy to announce our next, starring Sunny Deol, directed by Raj Kumar Santoshi, titled Lahore, 1947. We look forward to collaborating with the immensely talented Sunny, and one of my favorite directors Raj Santoshi. The journey we have embarked on promises to be most enriching. We seek your blessings. a.”

With these esteemed and skilled individuals collaborating for the first time in Lahore, 1947, it appears that the audience will enjoy a fantastic movie experience. Recently, Shabana Azmi appeared in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar, and Ghoomer, directed by R. Balki, in her professional endeavors.

Karan Deol’s work front

Karan Deol is the elder son of Sunny Deol. In 2019, he made his Bollywood debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, where he starred alongside newcomer Sahher Bambba. The movie also featured Aakash Ahuja, Mannu Sandhu, Vijayant Kohli, Nupur Nagpal, and others. His upcoming project is Apne 2, where he will act alongside Sunny, Bobby Deol, and Dharmendra.

ALSO READ: Rajkumar Santoshi REVEALS Shabana Azmi's character details in Sunny Deol-Preity Zinta starrer Lahore, 1947