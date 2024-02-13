Rajkumar Santoshi REVEALS Shabana Azmi's character details in Sunny Deol-Preity Zinta starrer Lahore, 1947

Rajkumar Santoshi's new movie Lahore, 1947, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, is generating a lot of excitement. This historical drama is the first project involving Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi, and Aamir Khan together. Moreover, it brings back Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta as co-stars after a long time. In addition to the renowned cast and crew, the movie will also feature veteran actress Shabana Azmi in an important role.

Rajkumar Santoshi on Shabana Azmi’s role in Lahore, 1947

Recently, filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi who is all set for his upcoming film Lahore, 1947 opened up on legendary actress Shabana Azmi’s character in the film alongside Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta. Rajkumar Santoshi mentioned in a statement that Shabana Azmi has depicted a wide range of characters throughout her career, showcasing her immense talent as an actress. Her role in Lahore 1947 is pivotal, and the entire plot revolves around her character.

He said, “Shabana ji has played various kinds of characters in her life perhaps any actress has portrayed such a variety of characters. She is a tremendously talented actress and her character in Lahore 1947 is a central character in the film and the story revolves around her character.”

More about the Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol, and Preity Zinta, Lahore, 1947

In October 2023, Aamir Khan Productions announced the title of the movie with a note. It read, “I, and the entire team at AKP, are most excited and happy to announce our next, starring Sunny Deol, directed by Raj Kumar Santoshi, titled Lahore, 1947. We look forward to collaborating with the immensely talented Sunny, and one of my favorite directors Raj Santoshi. The journey we have embarked on promises to be most enriching. We seek your blessings. a.”

With these respected and talented people working together for the first time in Lahore, 1947; it seems the audience will be treated with a great cinematic experience.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shabana Azmi was recently seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar and Ghoomer, directed by R. Balki.

