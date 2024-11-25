Did you know Kartik Aaryan’s mom requested director Luv Rajan to remove actor from Pyaar Ka Punchnama?

Kartik Aaryan was born to doctor parents who wanted their child to become an engineer. Agreeing with their aspirations about him, the actor was admitted to D. Y. Patil College of Engineering, Navi Mumbai to pursue an engineering degree in biotechnology. But during his stay in the city of dreams, he also nurtured his ambitions of becoming an actor. When he bagged his debut movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama, his mom wasn’t happy. Hence, she went to director Luv Ranjan’s office and requested him to remove Kartik from the film.

During an interaction with Galatta India, Kartik Aaryan's mother Mala Tiwari recalled the phone call from her son that made her teary-eyed. According to her, the Chandu Champion actor called her after getting selected for Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama.

But while he was crying happy tears, his mother was heartbroken as he had lied to her about completing his engineering degree and instead pursued acting in Bollywood. This is when she lost her temper and told her son, “I sent you to finish your degree and get settled in life, why would you get into movies? There is so much uncertainty” and started weeping.

When Kartik enquired why was she crying, Tiwari stated she was shocked thinking about what that director saw in him. Determined to not let his son get into acting, she went to Luv’s office and asked him why would he choose her son out of all the people in the world.

She further told the filmmaker, “Let us keep this between us, and please remove my son from the movie.” But luckily, the director refused to agree with her. The Shehzada actor’s mom then let him chase his dream only if he promised to complete his engineering degree, which he later did.

With his debut movie, Kartik created a name for himself in the industry. Since then, he has been part of many hit films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi, and many others. He is currently enjoying the box office success of his recently released movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri.

