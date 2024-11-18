Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Worldwide Box Office Update: Kartik Aaryan’s film is a global Super Hit; Collects Rs 331 crore

Anees Bazmee's latest release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has been going strong at the box office since its opening day. Starring Kartik Aaryan, the horror comedy is the highest-grossing movie of his career. Also featuring Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit, and Vidya Balan, the film is at loggerheads with Singham Again and just like the latter, it is also inching towards the Rs 350 crore mark at the worldwide box office by the end of this week.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Grosses Rs 331 Crore Globally

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 witnessed an explosive opening weekend during its release amid Diwali. Kartik Aaryan-led film continues to have neck-to-neck competition with its rival release, Singham Again. However, Bazmee's directorial is expected to dominate the box office by the end of their theatrical runs.

As of now, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has fetched Rs 261.80 crore gross (Rs 220 crore net) in India. The horror comedy minted Rs 69.65 crore overseas. The cume worldwide gross collection of Kartik's film now stands at Rs 331.45 crore.

Week Wise Global Collection of Singham Again Is As Follows

Week Gross Worldwide Collection Week 1 Rs 230 crore Week 2 Rs 312 crore Week 3 Rs 331 crore

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 To Earn Rs 375 Crore By Its Theatrical Run's End

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 recently became the fourth film to enter the Rs 300 crore worldwide. Singham Again, Fighter and Stree 2 are the other three movies that are a part of this club. Kartik Aaryan-starrer is expected to end its theatrical run with nearly Rs 375 crore worldwide which it can easily earn as the film continues to pull the audience to theatres in its third week.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 To Surpass Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo, Dilwale And Kabir Singh?

Going by its final estimates by the end, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be counted among the highest-grossing Hindi movies of all time. Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri-horror comedy is likely to cross the lifetime collections of Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo, Dilwale and Kabir Singh. While PRDP collected Rs 365 crore, Dilwale earned Rs 371 crore. Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani-starrer fetched Rs 373 crore.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in Theatres

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 plays in theatres now. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

