Kartik Aaryan Birthday: When Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor opened up about his dating life; 'I think that if I go out to have coffee...'

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan is celebrating his birthday today (November 22). On this special occasion, let’s rewind to when he had a hilarious response about his dating life, clarifying that just because he shares a coffee with someone, it doesn’t mean they’re in a relationship.

On Aap Ki Adalat, host Rajat Sharma playfully accused Kartik Aaryan of getting attached to every heroine he works with, causing the actor to blush. With a smile, he responded in his usual witty manner, explaining that he is a ‘generous person.’ He clarified that just because he goes out for coffee with someone, it doesn’t automatically mean they are dating.

The actor further elaborated that his love for coffee is the real reason he agrees to meet people. He humorously pointed out how easily rumors spread, noting that if he went out for coffee with anyone, the same dating speculations would arise.

“I think that if I go out to have coffee with you, then also they will say the same,” he added. He further stated that there’s no hidden agenda behind these casual meetups, and the gossip often goes too far based on such simple interactions.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor went on to jokingly claim that he is '100 percent single' and emphasized that all his dates are booked with film producers for the next two years. He added with a laugh, "I don’t have time to drink any coffee now."

For the unversed, Kartik was rumored to be dating Sara Ali Khan in 2020 after they worked together on Love Aaj Kal. However, reports suggested that they broke up shortly after the film’s release. Later, he was also linked to actress Ananya Panday, sparking more speculation about his love life.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan has established a solid filmography with hits like Akaash Vani, Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Shehzada, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Love Aaj Kal (2020), and Chandu Champion.

The actor was initially set to star in Anurag Basu's Aashiqui 3 following his recent success with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. However, T-Series revealed earlier this year that they are not moving forward with the project just yet.

