Did you know Salman Khan and Aamir Khan clashed during Andaz Apna Apna shoot for THIS reason?

Andaz Apna Apna, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi in 1994, continues to hold the status of a cult classic. Despite being released over 30 years ago, fans of the comedy-drama still find themselves captivated by the behind-the-scenes anecdotes from the shoot.

One of the intriguing aspects of the film's production was the dynamic between its lead actors, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan. It's been revealed that the two stars would frequently engage in arguments on set. Actor Shehzad Khan recently shed light on this aspect in an interview, attributing their clashes to their differing work approaches.

Salman Khan and Aamir Khan exhibited contrasting punctuality levels on set

During a discussion with Siddharth Kannan, Shehzad Khan, who played a crucial role in Andaz Apna Apna, was asked about reports suggesting a strained relationship between Salman Khan and Aamir Khan during filming. Confirming the veracity of these reports, he recounted witnessing tensions between them firsthand. Shehzad acknowledged that he often found himself as the mediator due to his close childhood bond with Salman, which helped resolve conflicts.

The friction between the two actors stemmed from their contrasting work habits. Shehzad explained how Aamir would consistently arrive early at the Mud Island bungalow around 7-7:30 am, despite call times being set for 9 am, while Salman, facing the challenges of commuting from Bandra, would typically arrive later, around 10-11 am. Shehzad defended Bhaijaan, citing the well-known difficulties of traveling from Bandra, where sometimes the car would break down or other unforeseen issues would arise.

Despite these differences, Shehzad commended both actors for their professionalism and the remarkable performances they delivered. He emphasized the enjoyable atmosphere on set, especially when the producer brought home-cooked food, fostering a familial ambiance amidst the occasional tensions.

In 2013, the Rang De Basanti actor candidly expressed his dissatisfaction with working alongside the Tiger 3 actor during an episode of Koffee with Karan. He stated, "In Andaz Apna Apna, I had a very bad experience working with Salman. I didn’t like him then. I found him rude and inconsiderate. After tasting the experience of working with him, I just wanted to stay away from him."

Aamir Khan had a penchant for giving advice on the sets of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak

Shehzad also reminisced about his experiences on the sets of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. He fondly recalled their director, Mansoor Khan, as being highly skilled and knowledgeable in his craft. Despite Aamir's penchant for offering advice, Mansoor remained steadfast in his vision. Shehzad noted that even Nasir Hussain, the producer, trusted Mansoor implicitly, granting him full creative control over the project.

Interestingly, two endings were filmed for the movie—one with a positive outcome, as per Nasir Sahab's preference, and the other with a negative twist, which Mansoor favored. Nasir Sahab encountered difficulties selling the film to distributors initially, but once it gained traction, it went on to make history.

Shehzad also commended the Dhoom 3 actor's professionalism, mentioning his prior experience with another unreleased film called Raaq and his work as an assistant director to Nasir Hussain. This background, Shehzad suggested, prepared Aamir well for his role in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and contributed to his status as one of the finest actors in the industry, a reputation he still holds today.

