Did you know Salman Khan charged Re 1 for playing an HIV patient in Phir Milenge? Producer recalls everyone in Bollywood said 'No'

Salman Khan is one of the most successful superstars that the Hindi cinema will always be proud of. Apart from his illustrious filmography, Salman is known for his humanitarian deeds in B-Town. Remember when he donated his bone marrow to a young girl? Not just in real life, the superstar also believes in creating medical awareness on-screen. Back in 2004, Salman worked in a film, Phir Milenge alongside Shilpa Shetty. Do you know that he charged Re 1 to play an HIV patient in the movie? The superstar accepted the offer after everyone in Bollywood said 'no' to play the role.

Producer Shailendra Singh took to Instagram to share a video of himself in which he revealed that Salman Khan didn't charge any hefty amount to play his role in Phir Milenge. "Salman Khan charged Re 1 for the movie and in the climax, he actually dies..." The producer then praised the Phir Milenge actor for spreading awareness about AIDS among the population of India, especially youth through the 2004 movie.

"Us waqt aur ab bhi sabse bada youth icon Bollywood mein Salman Khan (He was the biggest youth icon of Bollywood back then and he is still now). But imagine convincing Salman Khan to do a movie revolving around the cause of AIDS when he is actually the Rambo, Terminator and the Superman of India," Singh adds.

Discussing the storyline of Phir Milenge, the producer shared that the lead actor of the film was supposed to be diagnosed with HIV and died in the end. Many actors rejected the movie and later Salman agreed to be a part of it.

"The whole industry of Bollywood said no. That is the day I called Salman Khan...." he says further. Recalling the demise of Salman's character in the film, the producer shared that his fans were not happy. However, the superstar along with the makers were successful in spreading the message across the nation.

"Salman Khan has a huge heart...Phir milenge bhai," read the caption.

Directed by actress-filmmaker Revathi, Phir Milenge starred Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, and Abhishek Bachchan. It was inspired by the Hollywood film, Philadelphia (1993). Salman now has Sikandar in his kitty.

