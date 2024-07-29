When Salman Khan pledged to donate his bone marrow to save little girl's life and became India's 1st donor

Salman Khan stands out as one of the most iconic figures in Indian cinema, with a level of fame that may be unmatched in the future. Beyond his remarkable on-screen presence and impressive box office achievements, the superstar is also recognized for his generous acts of kindness, extending his help to both colleagues and ordinary individuals. Notably, he became the first bone marrow donor in India when he donated to a young girl named Pooja, who required a bone marrow transplant.

Salman Khan became India’s first bone marrow donor in 2010

In 2010, a young girl named Pooja urgently needed a bone marrow transplant to survive. When her case came to the attention of Tiger 3 actor Salman Khan, he promptly agreed to help. This made him the first bone marrow donor in India.

According to Zee News, Salman Khan’s decision to donate bone marrow followed his earlier pledge to the Marrow Donor Registry, India, to help if the need arose. His brother Arbaaz Khan also joined in this noble effort.

Dr. Sunil Parekh, a board member of MDRI, confirmed that Salman’s involvement was crucial. After reading about Pooja, a young girl who needed a transplant, Salman had initially organized his football team to donate. However, when the team withdrew at the last moment, only Salman and Arbaaz went through with the donation, becoming the first donors in India.

Suniel Shetty praised Salman Khan’s act of kindness

Earlier, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Suniel Shetty praised Salman Khan, stating that his generous actions reflect his kind nature.

Shetty said, “Salman Khan is a good human being and that’s why he talks that way. What did I do for him? I did nothing. Salman Khan donated his bone marrow many years ago to someone. Now that’s a man who wants a change in society and that’s why God is kind to him. God is taking care of him. He’s God’s favourite child!”

Salman Khan on the professional front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan is set to appear next in AR Murugadoss' action-packed film Sikandar, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The movie features Rashmika Mandanna, Prateik Babbar, and Sathyaraj in prominent roles and is scheduled for an EID 2025 release.

