Did you know Salman Khan chose Race 3 over THIS movie, now starring Abhishek Bachchan? Ramesh Taurani reveals why

Salman Khan and Remo D'Souza teamed up for the first time in the popular franchise film, Race 3. Initially, the director was focused on another script called Be Happy, now starring Abhishek Bachchan, and had hoped Khan would join that project. However, plans shifted, and Salman Khan decided to join Race 3 instead.

When Salman Khan opted for Race 3 over Be Happy now starring Abhishek Bachchan

In a chat with News18 Showsha, The producer revealed that Race 3 was not originally planned to be Salman and Remo Dsouza's first collaboration, as they were initially focused on another project.

This project reportedly had the same script as Remo's upcoming directorial Be Happy, starring Abhishek Bachchan, which revolves around a single father going to great lengths to fulfill his daughter's dreams.

Reflecting on the situation, the veteran producer explained that during that period, Salman was involved with the same script by Remo, focusing on a father-daughter storyline. Daisy Shah and Jacqueline Fernandez were cast in that project.

However, The Ek Tha Tiger actor eventually chose to go ahead with Race 3 instead, leading them to proceed with Remo as the director for that film.

Taurani added, "It was our call to change the cast of Race. We wanted to work with Salman again after Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai and Auzaar. We had been trying to collaborate for four to five years before Race 3 happened."

Ramesh Taurani gives an update on Race 4

In the same chat, Taurani mentioned that the first schedule of Race 4, originally planned for later this year, has been delayed slightly. He stated, "The shoot of Race 4 will begin in 2025. The script has already been locked and we’re currently in the process of zeroing in on the star cast".

Salman Khan on the work front

Meanwhile, Khan was last seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film garnered positive reviews from both fans and critics and emerged as a box office hit.

Next up, the actor is gearing up for AR Murugadoss's highly anticipated film Sikandar. The makers and team has been building anticipation with behind-the-scenes glimpses from the sets. Rashmika Mandanna stars opposite Khan in the lead role. Sikandar is slated for release on Eid 2025.

