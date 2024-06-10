Sikandar: Salman Khan to kickstart shooting for the AR Murugadoss directorial on THIS date with ‘biggest air action sequence’

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna will be soon seen sharing the screen space in Sikandar. The highly-anticipated film has already piqued fans interest to witness what superstar has in the wraps for his fans. Directed by AR Murugadoss and backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, every update relating to the film has been keeping fans hooked. Adding on to the excitement, makers have now revealed the details about their first day of the shoot.

Salman Khan to begin the shoot for AR Murugadoss’ Sikandar

Today, on June 10, a while back, an official announcement was made by the production house, Nadiadwala Grandson on their official X handle (formerly Twitter). In the latest post, it has been revealed that Salman Khan will begin shooting for the highly-awaited Sikandar from June 18.

Teasing fans with the ‘biggest air action sequence,’ the post read, “#NGEFamily is super excited to share the date of our first day of shoot for #Sikandar on the 18th of June with the BIGGEST Air Action sequence! (Accompanied by a fire and a red-heart emoji)#SajidNadiadwala’s #Sikandar Directed by @ARMurugadoss @BeingSalmanKhan @iamRashmika @WardaNadiadwala #SikandarEid2025”

Take a look:

