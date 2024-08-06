Did you know? Sunny Singh was bleeding and was in ‘immense pain’ during climax scene of Kartik Aaryan-led Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Actor Sunny Singh has established a strong presence in the Bollywood industry, owning every frame of his screen time and ensuring he delivers his best performance in every role. One of his most notable movies to date is Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, where his role was widely appreciated. Recently, the actor reminisced about his time on set and shared that he performed the climactic walking scene despite experiencing immense pain.

In a recent interview with Filmygyan, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor shared that during the final scene of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, he was in immense pain from a leg injury that caused bleeding. Despite this, he didn't tell anyone and still completed the scene, where he had to walk away from the mandap and to Kartik Aaryan.

Sunny revealed, "Jab hum scene shoot kar rahe the, mujhe pair mein chot lag gayi thi, aur bandage bandha hua tha. Mujhe chal kar stage par jaana tha, aur mere pair se khoon nikal raha tha, lekin kisi ko pata nahi chala. Maine uss chot ko sambhal liya, par main apne character mein tha, aur set par sannata tha. Mujhe dard ho raha tha, lekin uss waqt woh mehsoos nahi hua."

(While we were shooting the scene, I got injured in my leg and had it bandaged. I had to walk onto the stage, and although my leg was bleeding, no one noticed. I managed to push through, staying in character. There was silence on the set, and even though I was in pain, I didn’t feel it in that moment.)

On the work front, Singh's most recent appearance was in Wild Wild Punjab, a 2024 Indian Hindi-language comedy directed by Simarpreet Singh. The film, produced by T-Series Films and Luv Films, features a cast that includes Varun Sharma, Jassie Gill, Sunny Singh, Manjot Singh, Patralekha Paul, and Ishita Raj Sharma. It was released on Netflix on July 10, 2024.

Before that, he was seen in Luv Ki Arrange Marriage alongside Avneet Kaur. Luv Ki Arrange Marriage is directed by Ishrat Khan and produced by the Bhanushali brothers, Vinod and Kamlesh, alongside Raaj Shaandilyaa and Vimal Lahoti.