Did you know Taapsee Pannu shot hilarious paratha recipe scene in Dunki in single take? Actress recalls

Dunki starring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu is one of the superhit films that was released in 2023. Rajkumar Hirani's directorial was a comedy-drama where we got emotional as well as funny scenes. One such scene was the paratha recipe scene played by Taapsee and in a recent interview, the actress opened up about the same and shared that she did the hilarious scene in just a single take.

Taapsee Pannu talks about paratha recipe scene in Dunki

In Dunki, Taapsee Pannu played the role of Manu Radhawa. During the film, there was a scene where Taapsee's character was asked to talk about the recipe of paratha completely in English and this scene made everyone laugh and it was perfectly portrayed by the actress.

But, in a recent interview with Zoom, Taapsee shared that she did the hilarious paratha recipe scene in Dunki in just a single take. She said that the entire team including her was wondering about how the scene could be portrayed perfectly.

The actress said, "A day prior to that shoot, we were shooting together in a meeting room and discussing that 'this is on paper, now how do we perform it.' We were thinking about how to make it endearingly funny, and not make it look cheesy and weird."

Advertisement

She continued that she kept practicing in front of the team. "I am not a person who enjoys doing a lot of rehearsals as I feel like I am spending, and when I perform that emotion won't come from within," she added. Taapsee further said that the team decided to spend half the day of the shoot to do the paratha recipe scene but much to everyone's surprise, the first take was perfect.

About Dunki

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki is led by Shah Rukh Khan and it also stars Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, and others in important roles.

Rajkumar, Abhijat Joshi, and Kanika Dhillon collaborated on the script, and it's a joint production by Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. Dunki's story revolves around the concept of illegal immigration, particularly through a method known as donkey flight, which has generated significant online excitement. The movie has been shot in various locations across India and worldwide.

Dunki was theatrically released on December 21, 2023, and is currently streaming on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu calls Shah Rukh Khan 'true gentleman'; says getting hugged by him during Dunki was greatest gift