Taapsee Pannu calls Shah Rukh Khan 'true gentleman'; says getting hugged by him during Dunki was greatest gift

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has been enjoying the success of Dunki co-starring Shah Rukh Khan since the release of the film. Rajkumar Hirani's directorial received a lot of attention and praise and shattered the box office numbers. During a recent interview, Taapsee opened up about SRK and praised him while sharing that getting hugged by King Khan on her birthday at the Dunki set was the greatest gift she received.

Taapsee Pannu speaks fondly of her Dunki co-star Shah Rukh Khan

During a recent interview with Zoom, Taapsee Pannu talked about Dunki and Shah Rukh Khan. She said that she feels lucky that she got a part where the actress was not playing a showpiece.

"Aisa nahin ki agar showpiece jaisa part dete toh main nahin karti. Ek scene wala part bhi dete toh main kar leti (It’s not like I wouldn’t do it if they gave me a part where I had to be a showpiece. Even if they gave me a part with just one scene, I would do it.) With the kind of director and cast, anyone would jump onto the role," Pannu shared.

Recalling working with Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki, Taapsee called it "a dream come true." Sharing the greatest gift she received on her birthday, the Pink actress said, “It was my birthday, and getting to hug SRK in a scene is the best birthday gift I could ever receive. I went on set telling everyone about it. Getting to do a classic romantic, SRK sequence on my birthday! Can there be any better gift than that?"

Taapsee further shared that she ran and hugged SRK in 48 frames with round trolleys around them and she will remember this for the rest of her life. "I started the day with wiping the floors of a train for a scene, and in the next scene, I am sharing a romantic scene with SRK,” exclaimed Taapsee.

Taapsee Pannu calls Shah Rukh Khan a true gentleman

Talking about her co-star, Taapsee said Shah Rukh is a true gentleman who treats women with respect on the sets and makes sure they are comfortable. She also revealed that she spent most of her time off-screen listening and learning from SRK. “Shah Rukh shared insightful stories about his 35-year journey in the industry and provided valuable insights into the craft of acting," she said.

Meanwhile, Dunki was released on December 21, 2023. It also featured Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, and others in significant roles.

