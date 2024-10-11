Dilip Kumar-Saira Banu Wedding Anniversary: When Mughal-E-Azam star sought legendary actress' hand for marriage; 'Nobody had ever imagined...'

Veterans Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu are remembered as an evergreen couple who inspired generations with their love story. Fondly known as 'Tragedy King', Kumar married Banu on October 11, 1966. On the occasion of Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu's wedding anniversary, let's reminisce when the Mughal-E-Azam star sought the legendary actress' hand for marriage. The actress recalled that nobody had ever imagined the possibility of their togetherness.

Saira Banu, who often shares anecdotes and life experiences on Instagram, once reminisced about meeting Dilip Kumar on her birthday. The Padosan actress spilled the beans about how he asked her grandmother for their marriage's approval.

In her Instagram post dated October 2, 2023, the legendary star wrote, "This date is dearest to my heart because on 23rd August 1966, Dilip Sahib walked into my house and my heart to wish me for my birthday and wonder of wonders! The very next week, Sahib sought my hand in marriage from my grandmother Shamshad Abdul Waheed Khan’s approval."

For the uninitiated, Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu got engaged on October 2, 1966. Recalling their engagement, the Gopi actress shared that the couple had a "quiet" ceremony among their family members.

Saira Banu further remembered that the news of their wedding "created a storm worldwide". Banu recalled that their marriage was a "bolt from the blue" to the entire world as no one had imagined this possibility.

The post featured two old pictures from their younger days. The first photo shows Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar shaking hands with each other. In the glimpse, she looks gorgeous in a saree and he is dapper in a suit.

In the second picture, they are happily standing together after their engagement ceremony. While Saira Banu can be seen sporting the floral garland around her neck, Dilip Kumar has it on the top of his arm.

Read the full post here:

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu had an age difference of more than 20 years. While he was 44, the actress was 22 at the time of their marriage.

They were together for 55 years until his demise on July 7, 2021. They worked together in movies like Gopi, Bairaag, and Sagina.

