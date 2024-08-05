Saira Banu reveals industry people received ‘Shahi Farmaan’ for Dilip Kumar’s Mughal-E-Azam premiere; fans with ‘boriya bistar’ slept outside theaters for first show

K. Asif’s Magnum Opus Mughal-E-Azam was not just a movie but a phenomenon. Starring Dilip Kumar and Madhubala in key roles, this period drama was the highest-grossing Indian film ever for straight 15 years since its release. Saira Banu who happens to be Kumar’s wife has taken to Instagram and shared anecdotes about the craze that was built up around the movie’s release back in 1960.

Banu’s note started by hailing K Asif for being able to invest his years and managing to put together an “enthralling epic full of romance and spectacle such as never witnessed on the Indian Screen.” She further recalled that she had flown down to India from abroad and received the ‘Shahi Farmaan’ of the Mughal-E-Azam premiere which was circulated among other industry people as well.

“There was cacophony all around and terrific excitement within the Film Industry and the avidly eager masses to eventually have the gift of witnessing this thrilling and spectacular romance between Prince Salim, the Emperor’s Son who falls in love with the most beautiful courtesan Anarkali even though this liaison is strongly vetoed by Shahenshah Akbar who decides to break them apart,” Saira Banu wrote.

Saira Banu further revealed that the ‘aura and splendor’ around the movie’s premiere was so vibrant that several fans in order to access the first show’s ticket, slept with ‘boriya bistar’ on the pavements right outside Maratha Mandir (a popular theatre in Mumbai). The veteran actress also revealed that the particular print of Mughal-E-Azam supposed to screen was brought into the theatre on bejeweled Elephants to make everything look royal.

The most intriguing part comes now because Saira Banu claims to have been smitten by Dilip Kumar ever since she was young. She thought that this premiere would be the best time for her to see the actor and to get noticed as well in order to get her dreams of being his lover fructify.

For the next week, Banu straight-up oiled and washed her long tresses and would sit under the sun to get the glow on her hair and skin. She would also ‘file and re-file’ her nails and try all those shades of nail paints Dilip Kumar liked. What happened after that is still a story wrapped with Saira Banu which she promises to share soon.

