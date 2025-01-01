Diljit Dosanjh gets legal notice for allegedly performing pro-alcohol songs at Ludhiana concert; find more

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol

Global Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh concluded his ongoing Dil-Luminati Tour by performing in his homeland, Ludhiana, on New Year’s Eve. A day later, the show mired itself in a legal controversy following a complaint filed by Punditrao Dharenavar, an assistant professor from Chandigarh, slamming the singer for performing songs that allegedly promote alcohol.

As per ANI, the grievance led the Deputy Director of the Women and Child Department, Government of Punjab, to send an official notice to Ludhiana's District Commissioner, demanding them to stop Diljit Dosanjh from delivering specific songs in his live performance on December 31, 2024.

The notice addressed to the local authorities in Ludhiana asked for a ban on songs that allegedly promote alcohol, such as Patiala Peg, 5 Taara, and Case (Jeeb Vicho Feem Labbi aa), even with altered lyrics.

The complaint also cited prior warnings issued to the Border 2 actor by various commissions, where he was advised against performing these controversial tracks. Despite these advisories, the singer has allegedly continued to perform them with trivial modifications to the lyrics.

Panditrao Dharenavar, who filed the complaint, expressed strong concerns over the impact of such songs, particularly on young audiences, stressing when underage children are a part of the audience.

In addition to this, Dharenavar mentioned a ruling from the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which in 2019 directed the police to ensure that no songs promoting alcohol, drugs, or violence are played at public events, including live concerts.

According to the court's decision, songs that glorify substances like alcohol or drugs have a harmful impact on children. Panditrao has also clarified that he is prepared to escalate the matter to the Punjab and Haryana High Court if the concert proceeds with these tracks.

He further criticized Dosanjh for performing such songs while wearing a pagadi (turban), a traditional headgear that he believes should not be associated with promoting negative values.

It is worth noting that earlier Diljit was issued a notice addressing the same concern by the Telangana government ahead of his show in Hyderabad. Following this, the Crew actor performed with altered lyrics, leaving the internet surprised.

The tour was initially supposed to end in Guwahati, but Ludhiana was added as a last-minute stop on Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati India Tour.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

