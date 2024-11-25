Diljit Dosanjh’s Pune concert takes romantic turn after man proposes his girlfriend and we are controlling happy tears watching singer’s reaction: VIDEO

Diljit Dosanjh is consistently stirring the internet with his ongoing Dil-Luminati tour. The singer had his latest concert in Pune on Sunday, where the musical evening took a romantic turn after a man proposed to his lady love on stage, leaving everyone pleasantly surprised. The video of the same has taken the internet by storm.

A video has been posted on the official Instagram handle of team Diljit Dosanjh. In the video, a man can be seen getting down on one knee to propose to his girlfriend. He put the ring on his girlfriend’s finger, kissed her hand, and gave her a tight hug. The G.O.A.T. singer made the moment perfect by adding his soulful touch by singing his romantic track in the background.

The fan then shook hands with the Punjabi sensation and urged the crowd to give them a huge round of applause after the proposal. He then gave a hug to the woman, and the man revealed that they’ve been together for 13 years. Diljit then extended his warm wishes to the couple and jokingly asked the woman to call him if his boyfriend ever fought with him.

Soon after the post was shared, several fans gushed over the dreamy proposal. A fan wrote, "Such a beautiful moment, Mai to roo deti," while another user wrote, "This was crazyyyy he said they were together for 13 years," while a third user called it a "Dream proposal," and another fan mentioned, "Mainu tere te kitna pyaar hai vibes are on another level here!"

One other user hoped, "This or nothing god please," and another fan pointed out, "What a cute reaction of @diljitdosanjh," and one fan stated, "What a kismaattt."

Diljit kicked off his Dil-Luminati tour with a mega show in Delhi, followed by Jaipur and Hyderabad. He recently performed in Ahmedabad, Lucknow, and Pune. His line-up of cities for the highly anticipated tour includes Kolkata, Bengaluru, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati. The singer has also added Mumbai to his list recently.

On the acting front, he will be next seen in Anurag Singh’s Border 2, which will be led by Sunny Deol. The upcoming war drama also features Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty.

