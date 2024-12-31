Did Tamannaah Bhatia get a tattoo of boyfriend Vijay Varma’s name? This PICTURE will make you do a double take

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia are among the popular couples of Bollywood. The two like to keep their relationship low-key, yet their adorable pictures and videos often send the internet into a frenzy. Most recently, the IC814 actor shared pictures from his vacation, with one of the pictures drawing everyone’s attention as it featured a tattoo of the actor’s name on their arm.

On December 31, Vijay Varma's vacation dump of pictures featuring his friends began with the actor posing for a stunning click on a yacht against the ocean, followed by a video as he chilled out with his friends. The third video featured Randeep Hooda’s wife Lin Laishram and his couple friend enjoying a romantic dance.

Nevertheless, it was the fourth picture, a monochrome one, that caught everyone’s attention. It featured one of his friends, Vansh Virmani (he tagged) who had his name inked on his arm. The actor posed with the tattooed arm followed by another picture as he exuded swag standing on the yacht. The post concluded with his selfie on the same location. "Seas the day Adios 2024," the post was captioned. In the pictures, Vijay is seen in a black coordinated outfit with a printed t-shirt and matching shorts.

Reacting to the post, Vijay’s friend, Vansh mentioned, "Love for विजय is real." In addition to this, several fans reacted to the post with one user stating, "Vijay! Sieze the screens and freeze us!" to which Varma replied, "plan for 2025" and another fan quipped, "Sea-wan jille me swagat he aapka" while another fan remarked, "sea u in 2025 keep making waves."

It was just a couple of days back that Tamannaah Bhatia had also shared glimpses of her idyllic birthday getaway on Instagram, giving fans a sneak peek into her celebrations. A treasure trove of candid moments, one of the glimpses showed the actress, her boyfriend Vijay Varma, along with friends, enjoying a video game.

On the professional front, Vijay will be next seen in Ul Jalool Ishq alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh, Naseeruddin Shah, and Sharib Hashmi in key roles. Directed by Vibhu Puri, it is backed by Manish Malhotra’s STAGE5 Production.

