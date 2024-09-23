Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh starrer's co-producer shares BTS PIC from recce and it's enough to skyrocket your excitement

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Sunny Deol starrer war-drama film Border 2. The team has officially welcomed Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh to play the part of Indian Armed Forces Officer in the film. Now, recently, the film’s co-producer Binoy Gandhi has stirred the internet by dropping a BTS glimpse that will be enough to pique your excitement.

Today, on September 23, Binoy Gandhi took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of himself from the sets of Border 2. In the picture, he is seen standing against huge war tanks on a huge set installed at a deserted land.

"Just a normal day at the office nowadays!! @nidhiduttaofficial Only you! . #border2 #recce #india #army #nationfirst #producerlife #india’s #biggest #war #film," the post was captioned.

Soon after the post was shared, fans couldn’t stop thronging to the comments section to express their excitement over the film. A user wrote, "Wow That's Super Cool Shot....what an experience" another fan wrote, "Zabardast bhaiyaaaa zabardast" while a third fan wrote, "The Blockbuster of the Century is coming up. Border 2."

In addition to this, several fans dropped red-heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

It is important to mention here that just a few days back, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Border 2 is set to go on floors from November 25 in North India. A source close to the development also shared with us that the pre-production work on the film has been going on for almost a year and now, the film is poised to go on floors on the above-mentioned date.

“Anurag Singh and his team are all set to start the recce for the film within a week, and the first two locations they have zeroed down on are Jammu and Srinagar,” a source had shared, adding further that the Border 2 team is looking to shoot a lot of film at real locations in and around the special armed force areas near borders of India to give a rustic feel to the film.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is the sequel to the 1997-released film Border. Pinkvilla also informed you earlier that makers are eyeing a Republic Day 2026 release.

