Diljit Dosanjh’s manager asks choreographer to 'stop spreading misinformation' on desi dancers' non-payment of dues during Dil-Luminati tour

A Los Angeles-based choreographer recently claimed that singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh did not pay his desi dancer during his North America tour, Dil-Luminati. In response to these claims, the Bhangra team of the Punjabi singer extended their support and refuted the allegations. Now, Dosanjh's manager has also addressed the issue and clarified the situation.

Diljit Dosanjh's manager rubbishes rumors of non-payment to desi dancers

Taking to Instagram, Sonali Singh said that the official team never contacted Rajat Batta or Manpreet Toor, who are spreading false narratives on social media. The post emphasized that Rajat and Manpreet were not involved in the Dil-Luminati tour in any capacity.

The post read, "Just to clarify Rajat Batta, Manpreet Toor and other choreographers who are making statements for Dil-Luminati tour were never a part of the tour. Our official team never contacted Rajat Batta or Manpreet Toor who are presenting false narrative on social media. Rajat and Manpreet were not part of the Diluminati tour in anyway."

"The official choreographers for the Dil-Luminati tour are Balwinder Singh, Preet Chahal, Divya and Parth (Vancouver). Anyone not involved in the tour should stop spreading misinformation. Love & regards," concluded Sonali.

Check out the post here:

LA-based Choreographer claims non-payment to Dil-Luminati tour

Advertisement

Rocky posted on Instagram alleging that the GOAT singer did not pay the dancers during his tour. While he praised the Desi artist for breaking barriers and selling out shows across North America, he expressed frustration over the lack of respect and compensation for Desi dancers in the industry.

He claimed that the dancers on Diljit’s Dil-Luminati Tour were expected to perform for free and were not paid.

See post here:

In response to Rajat's accusations, Diljit Dosanjh's Bhangra team posted a joint message on Instagram to show their support for him. They conveyed that throughout the entire process, from their initial engagement to the final performance, they were treated with great respect and professionalism by Diljit and his outstanding team.

They described the experience as a significant celebration of their work and global recognition, expressing their pride and noting that the affection they received from Diljit is something they will always treasure.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did Diljit Dosanjh not pay desi dancers who performed during his North America tour? Choreographer breaks silence