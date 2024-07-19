Diljit Dosanjh's Bhangra team hits back at LA based choreographer after he accused singer of non-payment; Proud of our participation'

Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh is not only famous in India but also his fame is now a worldwide affair. He has been receiving praise for movies such as Crew, Amar Singh Chamkila, and recently his Dil-Luminati tour. But surprisingly, one LA-based choreographer accused the singer of not paying his dancers and made a long post.

Reacting to the post, Diljit's Bhangra team hit back at the choreographer and wrote that they are proud of their participation.

Diljit Dosanjh's Bhangra team backs singer against non-payment allegations

An LA-based choreographer Rajat Batta, who reportedly owns a few dance institutes, took to his Instagram handle and called out Diljit Dosanjh for not paying his background dancers. He mentioned that even though he is very proud of the Lover singer and his works, it is disheartening to see that he does not pay dancers.

Hitting back at Rajat, the singer's Bhangra team took to their Instagram handles and made a collaborative post to extend their support to Diljit. They wrote that from the moment they were contacted to the final performance, they were enveloped in respect and professionalism by Diljit Dosanjh and his incredible team. Calling this experience a celebration of monumental representation and global recognition of their hard work, the team added that this fills their hearts with pride. "The love we received from Diljit is something we will cherish forever," the team penned.

Praising Diljit, the team further added, "Performing alongside Diljit Dosanjh was a priceless opportunity that allowed us to showcase our Punjabi culture on a global stage."

The Bhangra team then asked Rajat not to stand for them if he is not aware of the entire situation and added, “While we appreciate the concern, we do not wish to be represented by the voices who don’t understand our relationship, our motivations, sacrifices, and the immense value we place on such experiences. We are proud of our participation and the new avenues it has opened for the Punjabi community. Do not try to break our bond. We stand united.”

Meanwhile, Diljit recently became the first Punjabi singer to feature on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. During the show, he sang his chart-topping songs and made the whole nation proud.

