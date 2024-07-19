Did Diljit Dosanjh not pay desi dancers who performed during his North America tour? Choreographer breaks silence

Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has been enjoying significant success with his recently released movies Crew and Amar Singh Chamkila, and he has garnered attention for his Dil-Luminati tour. Known for his dynamic concerts and performances, Diljit has captured the hearts of millions worldwide.

However, in a surprising twist, Rajat Rocky Batta, a Los Angeles-based choreographer and owner of RRB Dance Company, has alleged that the desi dancers involved in Diljit's tour have not been paid.

Diljit Dosanjh alleged non-payment to desi dancers during the tour

Rocky took to Instagram to share a post, alleging that the GOAT singer had not paid the dancers during his tour. In his post, he expressed pride in a Desi artist breaking barriers and selling out tours across North America, but also conveyed deep disappointment over the undervaluation of Desi dancers in the industry.

He claimed that all the Desi dancers in Diljit’s Dil-Luminati Tour were expected to perform for free and were not paid.

The post read, "While we as a Desi Dance Community are really proud of a Desi Artist breaking glass ceilings and doing sold out tours across North America... I still feel deeply disappointed that Desi Dancers are still undervalued as an industry. All of the Desi Dancers in Diljit's Diluminati Tour were not paid, and just expected to perform for free".

"Desi Dance as an industry has become a lifeblood for artists and do a significant part in the entire ecosystem of the industry... while its choreography, stage performances, music videos, reels, to even promoting songs... It's an essential part of production and it's really disappointing to see an artist of this caliber cut corners by stepping on throats of Desi Dancer industry and continue to attribute to that culture".

He added, "Diljit, we are very happy for your success, but your dancers should have been paid and been a part of the production budget".

Check out the post here:

Diljit Dosanjh on the work front

The Good Newwz actor was last seen in Crew and Amar Singh Chamkila. Both movies opened to positive reviews, and the Lover singer garnered critical acclaim for his performances. Among his other achievements, he recently made the country proud by becoming the first Punjabi singer to feature on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

During the show, he made the audience groove to his chart-topping songs and shared a heartfelt moment with Jimmy Fallon.

While talking about his upcoming projects, Dosanjh will be next seen in Boney Kapoor's highly anticipated sequel No Entry 2 alongside Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor.

According to Pinkvilla, Kapoor and Zee Studios are collaborating on No Entry 2 and have assembled a significant cast for the sequel. The source revealed that Anees Bazmee is on board as the writer and director, with Varun, Arjun, and Diljit set to lead the film. The trio is reportedly very excited about the script and has approved the story.

It was also noted that Boney Kapoor and Anees Bazmee have met with Varun, Arjun, and Diljit multiple times over the past six months, and all the actors believe that the sequel will enhance the comic elements compared to the 2005 film.

The source added that No Entry 2 has a hilarious script that has generated widespread excitement. The sequel is scheduled to start filming in December 2024 and aims for a major theatrical release in 2025, marking the 20th anniversary of the first movie.

