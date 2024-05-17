Arti Singh has been hitting the headlines since she announced her marriage plans with Dipak Chauhan. However, the couple got hitched on April 25. 2024. The newly wedded bride has been delighting her fans by dropping glimpses of her wedding festivities through her Instagram handle.

Recently, Arti shared a video on her Instagram stories wherein she can be seen sweating it out by playing squash to shed the extra marriage weight she’s gained.

How is Arti Singh shedding out her marriage weight?

Newly wedded bride Arti Singh was recently seen focusing on post-marriage fitness as she dropped a video of herself playing squash. She also shared a selfie post-workout, where she wrote, “Sweat.. trying to take out all the marriage weight.”

Arti was seen wearing an all-black t-shirt and shorts, with black shoes, and her skin was glowing due to the post-workout glow.

Previously in an exclusive interview with ETimes TV, when the Bigg Boss 13 contestant was asked about her honeymoon plans she said that the couple has no such plans for now, as they just shifted their house and were extremely busy in that process. Adding to this she said, “I am very happy decorating my house. I want to decorate my house, spend time there, and then I will plan something.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Shedding light on her professional life, Arti clarified that she will not be taking any breaks from her work after the wedding and that she will be accepting the latest project offers as soon as she receives a good project. Elaborating further she said, “I don’t want to say that I want to take a break because Aisa bole ke bad bahut lamba break ho jata hai (I’ll not say that because it gets really a long break after that).”

The actress also mentioned that her husband Dipak is really supportive and wants her to start working again, as he is more excited than Arti is. She said that he motivates her and feels proud of her.

More about Arti’s wedding

Arti tied the knot with her long-term beau Dipak Chauhan, in the presence of her family and close friends at Iskcon temple in Mumbai. Her wedding was traditional yet a star-studded one as many television and Bollywood stars attended it. The guest list included Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Govinda, Kapil Sharma, Rashami Desai, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, Ankit Gupta, Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, and others. Krushana Abhishek and Kashmera Shah hosted the function gracefully.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa Spoiler: Titu’s dark past to unveil soon; might be related to people who sexually assaulted Dimpy