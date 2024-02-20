Don 3: Arjun Rampal says it will be 'fun and exciting' to see Ranveer Singh in lead role

Ranveer Singh is easily one of the most successful and popular Bollywood actors of this generation. Last year, he created a lot of buzz after it was announced that he would be headlining Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 as the titular character. Now, Arjun Rampal has shared his views on the same. In a recent interview, he said that it's going to be fun.

Arjun Rampal on Don 3

In an interview with India Today, Arjun Rampal shared his thoughts on the casting of Ranveer Singh for Farhan Akhtar's Don 3. He said that people had the same kind of apprehension when Shah Rukh Khan replaced Amitabh Bachan in the franchise. He said: "People have a lot of speculations why Ranveer and not Shah Rukh Khan, both the actor's fan clubs are going after one another. The same thing happened when Mr Bachchan was Don and Shah Rukh was going to lift that mantle. I think it's a great franchise. It's like one of those franchises we should be all excited about and proud of. Something like a Bond series. See even in Bond, it keeps changing with time, so I think it's natural. It's not such a big deal."

He further said that it's going to be fun to watch Ranveer as the titular character. "It will also be fun and exciting to see Farhan back directing a film," the Om Shanti Om actor added.

Kiara Advani to be a part of Don 3

Today, on February 20th, Kiara Adani took to X (Twitter) to announce that she is a part of Don 3. She wrote: “Thrilled to be part of the iconic Don franchise and to be working with this incredible team!”

She then tagged the entire team and sought for their love and support, “Seeking all your love and support as we set out on this exciting journey together. @RanveerOfficial @FarOutAkhtar @ritesh_sid @PushkarGayatri @J10Kassim @roo_cha @vishalrr @excelmovies @chouhanmanoj82 #Olly.”

The teaser of Don 3 was released last year and it featured Ranveer saying a monologue as Don. The shooting of the film is expected to start around August or September 2024 and the film will hit the theatres in 2025.

