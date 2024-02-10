Don 3: Before Ranveer Singh, THIS actor was approached to replace Shah Rukh Khan

Don 3 is easily one of the most anticipated Bollywood films of all time. After years of no development, Farhan Akhtar finally gave the good news to people last year as he announced the third installment of the celebrated franchise. But this time, Ranveer Singh will be replacing Shah Rukh Khan. Now, as per media reports, another actor was approached before Ranveer for the role.

Ranbir Kapoor was approached for Don 3

According to a Times Now report, Farhan Akhtar had approached Ranbir Kapoor for Don 3 after Shah Rukh Khan rejected the script. Ranbir also reportedly said no to the film and it eventually landed to Ranveer Singh who will be starring in Don 3. SRK had portrayed the titular criminal in the first two Don films that were released in 2006 and 2011 respectively.

Don 3 announcement video was released last year

In August last year, Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram handle to drop the teaser video of Don 3. It features him delivering a long monologue of who he is and what he does. In the end, his face is revealed as he introduces himself as 'Don.' The video was captioned, "A New Era Begins. #Don3". The film will be releasing across theatres in 2025.

Later, Ranveer dropped a childhood picture of himself said how what it means to get into the shoes of Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan with Don. He wrote: "Gosh! I’ve been dreaming about doing this for a very, very long time! As a child I fell in love with the movies, and like the rest of us, watching and worshipping Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan - the two G.O.A.Ts of Hindi Cinema. I dreamed of growing up to be like them. They are the very reason I wanted to become an actor and a ‘hindi film hero’. Their impact and influence on my life cannot be overstated. They’ve shaped the person and actor that I am. Taking their legacy forward is a manifestation of my childhood dream."



He continued, "I understand what a great responsibility it is to be a part of the ‘Don’ dynasty. I hope the audience gives me a chance and showers me with love, the way they have for numerous characters over the past so many years.Thank you Farhan and Ritesh for entrusting me with this honourable mantle and believing in me. I hope I can deliver on your faith and conviction. My two supernovas, The Big B and SRK, I hope I can make you proud. And my beloved audience, as always, I promise you…that I will do my very best to entertain you...in and as...’Don’. Thank you for your love"

About Don franchise

In 1978, Chandra Barot directed the action crime film Don starring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. Written by Salim-Javed, the film turned out to be a major commercial and critical success. In 2006, Farhan Akhtar remade it with Shah Rukh Khan under the same name. It became a successful venture and was followed by a sequel, Don 2, in 2011. Post the success of Don 2, news around third installments was doing the rounds for the longest time. It came to a halt last year after Farhan announced Don 3 with Ranveer.

