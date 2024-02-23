Don 3: Kiara Advani is 'very excited' about her role in Farhan Akhtar's directorial; 'My time to get some action in'

Kiara Advani is one of the most promising actresses in the film industry. She was featured in several successful films, such as Shershaah, Satyaprem Ki Katha, and many more. Recently, it was announced that Kiara will be playing the female lead role in the much-anticipated Don 3 opposite Ranveer Singh, directed by Farhan Akhtar. In a recent statement, Advani expressed her excitement about being part of Don 3.

Kiara Advani speaks about her role in Don 3

In a statement, Kiara Advani opened up about her role in the upcoming Don 3 opposite Ranveer Singh. Expressing her happiness, Kiara shared, "I think it's a conscious decision; I wanted to do something different. I wanted to change it up for myself, and this was one genre that I was longing to get myself into."

She further added, "And that's what's exciting, right? As an actor, you are constantly stepping into different characters and making the world believe that that's who you are. There will be a tough prep for the film, but I've got time to do that. I'm very excited; I've never done an action movie so. Now's my time to get some action in."

Kiara Advani spotted outside Excel office

On February 22, Kiara was spotted outside the Excel office. In a video shared by the paparazzi, the actress can be seen coming out of her swanky car and being welcomed by the paps. The Satyaprem Ki Katha actress also greeted the paps and acknowledged them as she struck pose for them with a smile.

This is the first time that the actress was seen visiting the office after she was welcomed to the Don franchise. During her visit, she looked stunning in white pants paired with a brown crop top and open tresses. Kiara completed her look with stylish eyewear and elegant heels.

Kiara Advani was welcomed into Don Universe

A few days ago, actor-director Farhan Akhtar infused excitement amongst fans after he made a special announcement by welcoming Kiara Advani as the female lead in the Don Universe opposite Ranveer Singh in the third installment of the film. Reacting to the announcement, the actress also hopped on to social media and happily exclaimed, “Thrilled to be part of the iconic Don franchise and to be working with this incredible team!”

Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar aims to commence filming for Don 3 around August or September 2024.

