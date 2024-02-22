Kiara Advani spotted outside Excel office after coming on board for Don 3 opposite Ranveer Singh; WATCH

It was just a couple of days back that the makers of Don 3 stirred the internet with exciting updates about the film. Bearing the torch, after Shah Rukh Khan it will be Ranveer Singh who will be headlining the project and Kiara Advani will be the leading lady in the film. The big announcement has piqued fans’ interest to witness this fresh pair on-screen. While the internet is abuzz with the latest, Kiara Advani was recently spotted outside the Excel office for the first time after the official announcement.

Don 3's Kiara Advani looks stunning as she gets spotted outside Excel office

On Feb 22, a while back, the leading lady of the highly anticipated film Don 3 was spotted outside the Excel office. In a video shared by the paps, the actress can be seen coming out of her swanky drive while she was welcomed by the paps. The Satyaprem Ki Katha actress also greeted the paps and acknowledged them as she struck pose for them with a smile.

This is the first time that the actress is seen visiting the office after she was welcomed to the Don franchise. During her visit, she looked stunning in white pants paired with a brown crop top and open tresses. Kiara completed her look with stylish eyewear and elegant heels.

Take a look:

Kiara Advani welcomed to the Don Universe

It was just a couple of days back that actor-director Farhan Akhtar infused excitement amongst fans after he made a special announcement by welcoming Kiara Advani as the female lead in the Don Universe opposite Ranveer Singh in the third installment of the film. On the other hand, a day later reacting to the announcement, the actress also hopped on to social media and happily exclaimed, “Thrilled to be part of the iconic Don franchise and to be working with this incredible team!”

She further reached out to her audience and sought their unwavering support, as well as tagged the cast and crew of the film, stating, “Seeking all your love and support as we set out on this exciting journey together. @RanveerOfficial @FarOutAkhtar @ritesh_sid @PushkarGayatri @J10Kassim @roo_cha @vishalrr @excelmovies @chouhanmanoj82 #Olly.”

Take a look:

A source close to the development had exclusively shared with us earlier that, "Ranveer Singh considers this film as a big responsibility as he will be the third generation of Don after Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan." Farhan Akhtar aims to commence filming for Don 3 around August or September 2024.

